Gombe APC Chairman Dumps Party

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Pantami Ward, Gombe Local Government Area of Gombe State, Bala Salihu Ngalda, has resigned from his position and withdrawn his membership of the ruling party.

Ngalda announced his resignation in a letter dated July 27, 2026, addressed to the Secretary of the APC in Pantami Ward.

He said his resignation from both the position of ward chairman and membership of the party took immediate effect.

The former ward chairman explained that he took the decision after careful consideration and extensive consultations with members of his family.

“I write to formally tender my resignation as Ward Chairman and as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pantami Ward, with immediate effect,” the letter read.

Ngalda said his decision was reached after careful consideration and consultations with his family.

He expressed confidence that the APC would respect his decision to leave the party.

However, he did not disclose the reason for his resignation or reveal his next political move, Naija News understands.

He also did not indicate whether he planned to join another political party.

Despite his decision to quit the party, Ngalda expressed appreciation to the APC leadership at the ward, local government, state and national levels for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He also thanked the Gombe State Government for the support and cooperation he received during his tenure as ward chairman.

“I wish to use this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the party at the Local Government, State and National levels for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity. I am equally grateful to the Gombe State Government for the support and cooperation extended throughout my tenure,” he stated.

Ngalda said his resignation from the APC did not change his respect for the party and its principles.

“Although I am stepping away from my position and membership, I will continue to hold the party and its ideals in high regard, and I wish it continued growth and success,” he added.

The former APC ward chairman gave no indication of his future political plans or whether he would join another political platform.