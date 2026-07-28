Fresh Benue Attack Leaves Over 10 Dead, Several Injured

Several residents were reportedly killed on Tuesday when suspected armed herdsmen attacked Efeyi village in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Local sources claimed that more than 10 people died during the early-morning attack, while several others sustained injuries.

An unspecified number of residents were also declared missing, prompting youths in the community to begin searching nearby bushes and surrounding areas.

Residents said the assailants invaded the village when farmers were preparing to leave their homes for their farms.

The attackers reportedly opened fire indiscriminately, forcing many residents to flee for safety.

“The attackers invaded the community on Tuesday morning and were shooting at anyone in sight. At least over 10 people were killed and many are still missing,” a community source said.

The police had yet to confirm the casualty figure as of the time of filing this report.

Community youths were said to have launched a search for those who remained unaccounted for after the attack.

Some injured residents were also reportedly taken for medical treatment, although their number and condition could not be immediately confirmed.

The incident heightened concerns over recurring attacks on rural communities in Benue State, where armed groups have killed residents and displaced families in recent years.

According to Leadership, efforts to obtain a reaction from the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Ogiri Maxwell, were unsuccessful.

He did not answer telephone calls or respond to a text message sent to him regarding the attack.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, DSP Edet Udeme, said officers had been deployed to the community.

“The police are aware of an attack that occurred in a community during the early hours of today. Police officers have been deployed to the scene. They are taking necessary steps to restore calm and commence a thorough investigation into the incident,” Udeme said.

He added that the command was monitoring the situation and would provide further information as investigators established the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The police spokesperson, however, did not disclose an official casualty figure.