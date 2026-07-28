‘Very Arrogant’ – DeeOne Blasts Davido For Snubbing Soso Soberekon’s Wedding

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Housemate cum comedian, Aderombi Adedayo, better known as DeeOne, has slammed Nigerian singer, Davido, for not attending the wedding of music executive, Soso Soberekon.

Naija News recalls that Soberekon tied the knot with his partner in a traditional ceremony in Delta State, and the event was attended by many Nigerian celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Following Davido’s absence at the event, DeeOne, in a video on his Instagram page, argued that the singer should have attended the ceremony, sent a representative from his team or family, or publicly congratulated Soberekon.

According to DeeOne, Soberekon played a significant role in Davido’s career, including helping facilitate one of the singer’s earliest multimillion-dollar deals.

He said, “With all the things wey Soso Soberekon don do for David, na David suppose arrange chair for that wedding.

“You couldn’t attend the wedding, none of your boys represented you, none of your family represented you, and you couldn’t even tweet ‘happy married life’ to Soso.

“Do you know that this David wey you dey see so, the first individual to give him one million dollars and above nah this Soso link am up.

“Make he come outside say I dey lie, very proud, arrogant, nah person wey no dey make people pass am, he wants you to do well ooo but not more than him that is the kind of person David is. I am so irritated, so wetin come be the usefulness of Soso working with you. Wetin con be the usefulness?”

While congratulating Soberekon and his wife, the BBNaija star urged Davido to celebrate the music executive publicly despite whatever differences may exist between them.

He added, “David, try and wish your friend or your former friend. I don’t know what transpired. Soso has helped you in this life.”