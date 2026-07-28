‘Davido Is Ungrateful To Soso, I’m Disappointed’ – Gov. Aide, Ossai Success

Media aide to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Ossai Ovie Success, has berated Nigerian singer, Davido, over his absence at the wedding of music executive, Soso Soberekon.

Naija News recalls that Soso, during the weekend, tied the knot with his lover, Princess Ebiere, in a star-studded ceremony in Warri, Delta State.

However, the absence of Davido, who has been friends and business partners with Soso for many years, generated buzz on social media.

Reacting, Success, in a post via his Facebook page, said Davido is ungrateful, noting that Soso had done so much for the singer over the years.

According to him, Soso Soberekan brought Davido to the international community and even promoted him locally.

The governor’s aide maintained that Davido’s action is a slap to Soso’s face.

He wrote, “Davido is ungrateful to Soso. I am disappointed in Davido and Chioma for not attending Soso’s wedding. The fact is, Soso Soberekon has done so much for Davido in the last few years. Soso brought Davido to the international community and even promoted him locally.

“Loyalty goes both ways. And this was the moment to show it. One of the most paramount moments in any man’s life is his wedding. To miss that day after everything Soso has done feels like a slap in the face.

‘I expected better, gratitude and presence. Soso showed up for Davido; Davido didn’t show up for Soso. That’s not loyalty. That’s not gratitude. Weddings are once in a lifetime. You either show up for your people, or you don’t. And on this one, he didn’t.

“It’s not about the money, the fame, or the busy schedule. It’s about honouring the people who honoured you when nobody was watching. Missing a wedding like that sends the wrong message: That success makes you forget the people who helped you rise.

“I am really disappointed that Davido missed out on being there.”