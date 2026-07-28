Details Of Alleged Coup Leader’s Agenda Note Emerge

Alleged masterminds of the failed plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration had reportedly drawn up a three-point programme for implementation after taking control of government.

The proposed measures included a review of the removal of petrol subsidy, an adjustment of salaries and wages for members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies, and national honours for military personnel killed in active service.

According to Premium Times, details of the plan were reportedly contained in a handwritten note recovered from the residence of the alleged leader of the plot, an Army colonel, Mohammed Ma’aji.

Ma’aji and some of the alleged conspirators are currently facing proceedings before military and civil courts over the purported attempt to remove the democratically elected government.

The allegations against them have not been established by the courts.

Premium Times revealed that the document was among confidential materials gathered by investigators examining the alleged conspiracy.

A page of the note, titled “Immediate Actions,” reportedly listed the steps the alleged plotters intended to take after seizing power.

It read, “Set up a committee to review fuel subsidy removal.

“Set up a committee to review salaries and wages of all members of the Armed Forces and all security agencies.

“Set up a committee to recommend all fallen heroes for national award.”

Investigators reportedly said the note was recovered from Ma’aji’s home and subjected to forensic examination by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The forensic report, dated January 26, was said to have been forwarded to the Defence Headquarters.

Colonel Admits Writing Note

Ma’aji reportedly admitted ownership of the document in a handwritten statement made during interrogation.

He was said to have told investigators that he personally wrote the proposed “action plans,” motivational statements and other entries in preparation for an alleged takeover of government.

Although the document was written in a jotter distributed as a souvenir at a social event, investigators reportedly considered its contents significant to understanding the alleged plot and the thinking of those involved.

The note was also said to contain about 20 motivational statements, which investigators believed reflected Ma’aji’s state of mind during the planning.

One of the entries read, “Money is the great way to lubricate the wheels of a coup d’état.”

Another stated, “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.”

The collection also included the statement, “Try not to become a man of success but a man of value,” which Ma’aji attributed to scientist Albert Einstein.

Other entries encouraged courage, persistence and the pursuit of long-term ambitions.

Plotters Allegedly Targeted Subsidy Policy

The reported proposal to review the removal of petrol subsidy appeared designed to address the economic hardship experienced by Nigerians since the policy was announced.

Tinubu declared an end to fuel subsidy payments during his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

The decision led to a sharp rise in petrol prices and contributed to increases in transportation, food and other living costs.

Investigators reportedly believed the alleged conspirators hoped that reversing or reviewing the policy would attract public support for their planned government.

The proposed subsidy review was seen as the alleged plotters’ offer to Nigerians outside the military, while the other two measures focused on the welfare and recognition of security personnel.

Documents reviewed during the investigation reportedly showed that Ma’aji identified the salaries, allowances and living conditions of military personnel as a major reason for the alleged conspiracy.

In his statement, the colonel claimed there was widespread dissatisfaction among officers and soldiers over the treatment of their welfare.

“If you interact with officers and soldiers, 80 per cent are disgruntled already. And it was a voluntary thing. Nobody was coerced,” he reportedly wrote.

Ma’aji further claimed that he had abandoned the idea at one point but was encouraged to continue by other officers.

“In this recent effort, I had given up the motive, but some officers kept texting and calling for my intervention.

“There were none who, after I spoke to them, drew back after sharing the plan with them. The desire for change is genuine, and that has been what has kept the plan alive for a long time,” he added.

Military Welfare Remains Contentious

The remuneration and welfare of Nigerian military personnel have remained subjects of public concern for several years.

Serving and retired personnel have repeatedly complained that their salaries and allowances do not adequately reflect the risks and demands associated with military service.

Families of personnel killed in active duty have also called for improved compensation, housing, education and long-term support.

Although the Federal Government has periodically introduced welfare measures and reviewed some allowances, military personnel and veterans have maintained that the interventions have not kept pace with inflation and the rising cost of living.

Investigators reportedly believed that the proposed national honours for fallen personnel and the review of security agencies’ salaries were intended to present the alleged takeover as an effort to improve conditions within the Armed Forces.