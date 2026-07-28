Begging Dey Sweet Me – Davido Reveals Why He Posted His Account Number Online

Nigerian music star, Davido, has shared a funny story about how he unexpectedly received a large amount of money from fans after posting his bank account details on social media.

Speaking during an interview on The Breakfast Club, the singer said the incident happened while he was getting a haircut on the balcony.

Naija News reports that he explained that he suddenly remembered he had not asked fans for money in a long time, so he picked up his phone and posted his account number on 𝕏, formerly known as Twitter.

Davido said the response from fans was overwhelming, adding that the amount of money that entered his account made him understand why some people enjoy asking for financial support online.

He jokingly said his close associate, Lati, could confirm that the post was not connected to any political campaign.

He said: “I dey barb my hair for balcony when I remember say i no guide again, nah once i carry my phone paste my aza give twitter people, the amount of money when I receive come make begging dey sweet me, ask Lati this one no be campaign.”

In other news, Davido has revealed that his wife, Chioma Adeleke, manages his finances because of his reckless spending.