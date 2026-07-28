APC Defection Unsettles NDC As Party Begs Hanga, Gaya To Reconsider

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has appealed to the Senator representing Kano Central, Rufai Sani Hanga, and former Kano State Governor, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, to reconsider their alleged plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

The Kano State Chairman of the NDC, Hussaini Isah Mairiga, said the party remained concerned about reports surrounding the two politicians, particularly after they visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Sunday alongside the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

Their meeting with Tinubu came after the APC National Chairman reportedly visited Hanga and Gaya at their respective residences, further fuelling speculation that they could soon join the ruling party.

Speaking to Daily Trust on the development, Mairiga admitted that the reports had unsettled the NDC but stressed that neither politician had formally notified the party of an intention to leave.

“The story that the ruling APC is trying by all means to woo Kano Central Senator Rufai Sani Hanga and former Kano Governor Kabiru Gaya is everywhere. Up till now, none of them has confirmed to us about the planned defection, although even yesterday we saw them visiting President Tinubu. This shows that it could be true,” he said.

Mairiga said losing Hanga or Gaya would be a major concern for the party because of their political standing and relationship with its leadership.

“As leaders of the party, we won’t be happy if they defect, because we won’t be happy even if it is ordinary members who defected, not to talk of chieftains like them. We have a good relationship with them and we respect each other,” he said.

The chairman urged both politicians to halt any defection plans and engage the party leadership over whatever grievances they might have.

“Since they have not yet officially announced their defection, we ask them to please have a rethink and suspend that idea. Let us come and discuss if there is any way we have offended them,” Mairiga added.

The NDC chairman acknowledged that Hanga had recently expressed dissatisfaction over what he considered unfair treatment within the party.

According to him, former Kano State Governor and NDC leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, deliberately refrained from immediately responding to the senator’s complaints to allow tensions to ease.

“Kwankwaso said the reason he didn’t reply him was because he (Hanga) was angry, so he was waiting for him to calm down before meeting him,” Mairiga explained.

Despite their recent engagements with APC leaders, Mairiga maintained that the NDC still regarded Hanga and Gaya as members.

“As far as we are concerned, we still see them as members. We see their recent courtship with the APC as mere courtesy as individuals,” he said.

The speculation surrounding the two politicians has added a new dimension to political manoeuvring in Kano ahead of the 2027 general election.

Hanga, a former close ally of Kwankwaso, is considered an influential figure in Kano Central, where he commands political structures capable of mobilising voters across the metropolitan area.

Gaya, a former governor and four-term senator, also retains considerable political influence, particularly in Kano South.

A possible departure by both men could therefore pose a challenge to the NDC and the Kwankwasiyya movement, whose political strength has traditionally rested on grassroots organisation and loyalty to Kwankwaso.

Their exit could also affect the movement’s image of cohesion at a time when political parties are intensifying efforts to strengthen their structures ahead of the 2027 elections.

For the APC, the addition of Hanga and Gaya could further strengthen its political machinery in Kano.

A political analyst and lecturer at Bayero University Kano, Dr Saidu Ahmad Dukawa, warned that repeated defections by influential politicians could weaken the NDC and Kwankwasiyya movement.

Dukawa said political parties derive much of their strength from the size and quality of their membership.

“In the first place, it is a collection of people that makes a political party. And the more the number, the stronger the party, and therefore the more impactful. So, in that regard, any political party that has the number, becomes stronger,” he said.

He, however, stressed that the impact of defections depended on the electoral and political influence of those involved.

“The impact of the people, either leaving or joining, depends on their political weight. If they have serious political weight, then they are likely to impact the party negatively. But if they lack the political weight, then it will only affect the party marginally. This is the formula,” Dukawa added.