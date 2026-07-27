Xenophobic Attack: Tinubu Snubs South Africa Envoy

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly declined a request to meet a special envoy sent by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, amid renewed concerns over attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Presidency sources familiar with the development, who spoke with Arise, said the South African delegation, led by the country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, arrived in Abuja on Friday with a message from Ramaphosa.

According to Arise News, the delegation sought an audience with Tinubu without a prior appointment.

The request was, however, not granted, with the delegation now expected to hold talks with Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye.

The development comes against the backdrop of renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa, which have heightened concerns over the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in the country.

The Federal Government has continued to press South African authorities to strengthen measures aimed at protecting Nigerians and ensuring that those responsible for attacks on foreign nationals are held accountable.

The xenophobic attack has seen the federal government evacuate 1,174 willing Nigerian residents in South Africa.

Naija News recalls that the final batch of the returnees, who were conveyed aboard an Air Peace aircraft, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on July 15, 2026.