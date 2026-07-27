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Xenophobic Attack: Tinubu Snubs South Africa Envoy

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • President Bola Tinubu reportedly declined to meet a special envoy from South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, as concerns grew over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
  • Presidency sources told Arise News that South Africa’s delegation, led by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, arrived Abuja on Friday seeking an audience without appointment.
  • Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, is now expected to meet the delegation as the Federal Government evacuated 1,174 Nigerians, with the final batch arriving July 15, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly declined a request to meet a special envoy sent by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, amid renewed concerns over attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Presidency sources familiar with the development, who spoke with Arise, said the South African delegation, led by the country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, arrived in Abuja on Friday with a message from Ramaphosa.

According to Arise News, the delegation sought an audience with Tinubu without a prior appointment.

The request was, however, not granted, with the delegation now expected to hold talks with Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye.

The development comes against the backdrop of renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa, which have heightened concerns over the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in the country.

The Federal Government has continued to press South African authorities to strengthen measures aimed at protecting Nigerians and ensuring that those responsible for attacks on foreign nationals are held accountable.

The xenophobic attack has seen the federal government evacuate 1,174 willing Nigerian residents in South Africa.

Naija News recalls that the final batch of the returnees, who were conveyed aboard an Air Peace aircraft, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on July 15, 2026.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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