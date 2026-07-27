Why Funke Akindele Didn’t Attend My Wedding – Tobi Makinde Opens Up Amid Rumours Of Rift

Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde has cleared the air over filmmaker Funke Akindele’s absence from his wedding, saying there was no disagreement between them as many had speculated.

Naija News reports that Makinde addressed the issue during an interview with TVC, after fans questioned why Akindele did not attend his marriage ceremony.

The actor explained that Akindele’s absence was not connected to any misunderstanding, adding that their relationship remains cordial.

According to him, the filmmaker was busy with activities surrounding the promotion of one of her movies during the period of his wedding, making it difficult for her to attend.

Makinde said he understood her situation because of her commitment to her work and the demands that come with promoting a movie project.

He also noted that it is normal for some invited guests to miss wedding ceremonies due to personal commitments, explaining that not everyone invited to such events is always able to be present.

He said: “To be honest, I’ve addressed this over and over again. There’s no problem. Her not coming to my wedding is totally understandable. It was a period when she was promoting her film and, to be honest, we all know how it is when she’s promoting her film.

“She takes her craft seriously, so it’s very understandable. Not everybody you invite to your wedding is going to come. I mean, not everybody I invited came. So there’s no problem in that department. That’s somebody who has contributed immensely to my career. It’s not all our films that are being made. That’s what growth is about.”