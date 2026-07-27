We’re Not Seeing Proper Articulation Of How You Will Do It – Rufai Oseni Knocks Peter Obi

Nigerian media personality, Rufai Oseni, has criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over claims that he failed to provide clear policy details on how he intends to address Nigeria’s challenges if elected as president.

Naija News reports that Oseni made the remarks on Monday, while reacting to Peter Obi’s interview on Channels Television on Sunday.

Speaking during ARISE Television’s Morning Show, Oseni said there was no proper articulation of Peter Obi’s policy details.

According to him, it is barely six months to the general election, hence presidential candidates should move beyond making broad promises and explain the specific ideas and methodologies behind their proposed policies.

He argued that with the election drawing closer, Nigerians should have already seen detailed manifestos and policy frameworks from candidates.

He said, “And that’s what I did not see yesterday. I didn’t see the how. We can’t run a country on vibes. By now, if elections are in January, we are now in August, we have not seen manifesto. Six months to go.

“Secondly, we are not seeing proper articulation of how you will do it.

“In fact, I think all candidates should stop telling us I will do this. They should start telling us how. We should see an idea. It’s the idea that we want to debate, the workability of the idea, and that I didn’t see. I didn’t see a lot of that.”

Oseni also criticised the frequent campaign promise of tackling insecurity without explaining the strategy behind it.

He stated, “We will fix insecurity. How? And please, people should stop telling us ‘I don’t want to share my operational details’.

“Nobody say you should share your operational details, because as a candidate, you can’t have operational details. Operational details are specific to operations, hence the name operational details.

“Nobody say you should share that. What we are saying is overarching details, methodology, how you are going to do it. That’s just it.”

The broadcaster further said he expected candidates to provide technical and methodological explanations on critical sectors, particularly electricity.

He added, “I mean, these are things as regards technicality and methodology. These are the things I want to hear from our candidates.”