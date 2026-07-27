Visa Expiry Date Does Determine Your Stay – US Warns Foreigners

The United States has warned foreign visitors that the validity of a visa does not determine how long they are allowed to remain in the country.

Naija News reports that the US immigration authorities issued the reminder in an advisory.

It warned travellers to pay close attention to the period authorised by immigration officials upon entry.

In the advisory, US immigration authorities said the length of stay granted to international visitors is decided by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the port of entry, not by the expiration date printed on a visitor’s visa.

“Reminder! The length of time an international visitor is allowed to stay in the United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer upon your arrival, NOT your visa expiration date,” the notice read.

The US urged visitors to check their electronic I-94 Arrival/Departure Record, particularly the “Admit Until” date, to confirm the deadline for leaving the country.

According to the advisory, many travellers mistakenly believe they can stay in the US until their visa expires. However, authorities explained that a visa only permits a person to travel to a US port of entry and seek admission, while the final decision on entry and the duration of stay rests solely with CBP officers.

The government warned that remaining in the country beyond the date indicated on the I-94 could amount to an immigration violation, potentially affecting future visa applications and entry into the United States.

It advised all international visitors to review their I-94 records immediately after arrival to ensure compliance with US immigration rules and avoid overstaying their authorised period.