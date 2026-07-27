Tinubu, Okpebholo Sued Over Peter Obi’s Safety

The Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted a suit seeking an order compelling President Bola Tinubu to provide maximum security for the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Party (NDC), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1648/2026, seeks several declarations, including an affirmation that Obi’s fundamental right to life is guaranteed under Section 33(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

Naija News understands that the applicants asked the court to declare that Obi has the right to live without fear, discrimination, threats to his life, intimidation, harassment or any other form of victimisation.

They also urged the court to declare that Obi “must not be subjected to politically motivated coercion, threat to life, bullying, harassment, assault, intimidation and victimisation whatsoever by any arm of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any authority, person, individual or group, agents/agencies of the Federal Government or government of any sub-regional state, on the grounds of his political ideology, ethnicity and religion; or for any reason whatsoever.”

The suit also referenced alleged threats made against Obi by the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo.

Specifically, the applicants prayed the court to declare that “the threats by the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, that Mr Peter Obi’s life and security are not guaranteed in Edo State and that Mr Peter Obi should not step into Edo State without getting clearance from him are empty, not backed by law, anti-democratic, illegal, unlawful and tantamount to executive rascality, infantile politicking and power drunkenness.”

The legal action was instituted by two lawyers, Okere Kingdom Nnamdi and Joseph Enemona Amen, alongside the Incorporated Trustees of Rights For All, a non-governmental organisation listed as the third applicant.

The respondents in the suit are President Tinubu, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the State Security Service, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Governor Okpebholo, who were joined as the first to sixth defendants, respectively.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.