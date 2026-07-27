Many Students Feared Dead As Hostel Near Oko Polytechnic Collapses

A three-storey building, which serves as a private hostel for some students of the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State, has collapsed.

The building, located in Amokpala, Oko, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, reportedly collapsed on Sunday night.

According to reports from the scene of the incident, a yet-to-be-identified number of occupants are trapped beneath the rubble.

Naija News reports that the building, identified as Elite Five Star Lodge, is located near Tonimas Filling Station in the Oko Polytechnic community.

At the time of filing this report, emergency responders had launched rescue operations, with personnel from the Anambra State Police Command, the Anambra State Fire Service, the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and other security and emergency agencies deployed to the scene.

Several injured victims have so far been rescued from the collapsed structure and taken to a hospital in Oko for medical treatment, but cries for help are reportedly still being heard from beneath the debris.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said a police-led joint security team swiftly secured the area and coordinated emergency response efforts to prevent further loss of life.

Ikenga urged residents to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and stay away from the scene to allow rescue workers unhindered access to carry out their operations.

He added that the police command would provide further updates as more verified information becomes available.

The exact number of casualties and those trapped could not be immediately confirmed yet, as rescue operations were still ongoing at the time of filing this report.