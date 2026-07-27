You Can’t Control Small Challenge But Want To Run 36 States – APC Chieftain Blasts Peter Obi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayekooto Akindele, has berated the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, over a statement the latter made during an interview.

Naija News understands that Obi, during an interview on Channels Television, revealed that he was unable to conduct local government elections during his tenure as governor due to litigation he could not control.

“The reasons why I couldn’t conduct the Local Government Election were litigation issues I couldn’t control”, he said.

Reacting in a post on Facebook, Ayekooto linked Obi’s comment to his alleged inability to tackle the crisis in his former political parties.

He wondered how the NDC candidate would control the nation’s challenges if he eventually emerged as President.

He wrote, “You couldn’t control a small challenge in only one state; no wonder you always run from challenges from one political party to another, giving excuses.

“The irony is you aspiring to run 36 states and FCT despite your inability to control only one state’s challenges”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, Obi has pledged to transform northern Nigeria if elected President, saying he understands the challenges confronting the region and has the capacity to address them.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he outlined his plans for the North and stressed the need for Nigerians to move beyond divisions that could hinder national development.

The former Anambra State governor said his administration would prioritise security, economic prosperity and national unity, particularly in communities grappling with longstanding social and economic difficulties.

Expressing confidence in his ability to drive development across the region, Obi said he had a clear understanding of the situation in the North and believed he was best positioned to lead the required transformation.

He said, “I will change the North. I have an idea of what is happening in the North, and nobody can drive that process in Nigeria better than me.

“I will work with them and ensure the unity, security and prosperity they desire are achieved. As I said, a new Nigeria is possible. At any particular point in time, know that you cannot be trapped in process of yesterday. Those who are trapped in process of yesterday must see the future.”

Obi maintained that addressing insecurity and improving the economic fortunes of northern communities would require cooperation with residents and leaders of the region rather than imposing policies without their participation.

The presidential candidate also called on Nigerians to embrace unity and focus on building a better future, warning against allowing past divisions to determine the direction of the country.

According to him, Nigerians must recognise their shared interests and work collectively towards national progress.

“There must be a time to know that we are the same. We must come together. Yes, we are listening, but we must not be trapped in it. They must not deprive us tomorrow,” Obi said.

He reiterated his belief that Nigeria could overcome its present challenges through effective leadership, cooperation and policies aimed at improving security and economic opportunities across the country.