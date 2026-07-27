‘Shameless Liar’ – Onanuga Blasts Peter Obi

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, over religious claims about commissioners during his tenure as Governor of Anambra State.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, during an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television, responded to concerns over whether northern Nigerians could trust him to protect their interests if elected president.

In response, Peter Obi defended his record on national unity and inclusiveness, saying all the commissioners who served in his administration as governor of Anambra State were Muslims.

He said, “All the Commissioners that served with me for 8 Years when i was in office were Muslims.”

However, reacting to the claims, Onanuga, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, described Peter Obi as a shameless liar, stressing that the presidential candidate wants to pander to northern Muslims and lie his way to office.

He said, “Obi caught red handed lying about the religion of his commissioners. The man from Agulu wants to pander to northern Muslims and lie his way to office. Shameless liar.”

Meanwhile, chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo does not appear to favour the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Momodu said emerging political signals suggested that Obasanjo might instead be backing the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi.

The veteran journalist stated this on Monday during an interview on News Central TV, where he also spoke on the political relationship between Obasanjo and Atiku.

According to Momodu, the outcome of the 2027 presidential election would depend largely on how Nigerians assess the performance of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government rather than disagreements within the opposition.

Momodu said reports available to him indicated that the former President could be favourably disposed towards a Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket.