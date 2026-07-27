Real Madrid Agree Personal Terms With Yan Diomande After PSG Pull Out

Real Madrid have taken a major step towards signing RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after agreeing personal terms with the highly rated teenager, following Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) decision to end their pursuit.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international had attracted strong interest from several European heavyweights, including Liverpool and PSG, during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool were the first to make a serious move, but their opening £69m offer was rejected by Leipzig in June. The Reds subsequently switched their attention to other transfer targets.

PSG remained in the race and reportedly made one final attempt to land the winger, with a £102.5m bid rejected by the Bundesliga club on Sunday. The French champions have since decided against entering a bidding battle with Madrid.

That has cleared the way for the Spanish giants, who have now reached an agreement with Diomande over personal terms.

His proposed contract is understood to mirror the performance-based structure handed to England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with incentives allowing his earnings to increase over time.

Madrid are expected to pay more than £100m to secure the teenager’s signature.

Diomande only joined Leipzig from Spanish club Leganes last summer on a five-year contract, but his rapid rise has made him one of the most sought-after young players in Europe.

Sources close to Real say key negotiators Jose Angel and Juni Calafat have monitored Diomande for about five years and insist the club’s interest was not driven by his performances at the World Cup.

Leipzig have worked hard to keep hold of the forward but accept that sustained interest from Europe’s biggest clubs, coupled with the prospect of a record-breaking transfer fee, has made the situation increasingly difficult.

Diomande enjoyed a breakthrough 2025-26 campaign, winning the Bundesliga Young Player of the Season award after scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

His journey to the top has been swift. After leaving his native Ivory Coast, he moved to a football academy in the United States in 2025 before earning a transfer to Leganes, where his performances paved the way for a move to Leipzig.