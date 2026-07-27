Sentimental Nothings – Presidency Blasts Peter Obi Over Plan To Unite Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, has criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his latest interview on the state of the nation.

Naija News reports that Obi had pledged to unite the country if elected president in 2027.

However, in a statement he signed, Nwabufo declared that Obi lacks the understanding of governance.

He described Obi’s submissions as a ‘mouthful of sentimental nothings’, arguing that the NDC flag bearer has no plan for Nigeria.

The presidential aide said: “Peter Obi’s interview shows him again to be vacant of deep thought, understanding of governance, and taken up by syrupy rhetoric. He still has no plan, no alternative, and no policy plank, beyond a mouthful of sentimental nothings.

“Obi’s claim: He claimed he would unite Nigeria, but failed to explain how beyond the tired refrain of his cooks and ADC being northerners.

“His utterances, actions, and those of his followers have but deepened the chasm.

“First, the mechanics of national cohesion/national unity are inclusive governance, economic integration, and equitable citizenship.

“Essentially, the balancing forces of national cohesion are governance and the economy. We cannot discuss ‘’national unity’’ in isolation from the levers of leadership and the material benefits of governance.

“Therefore, to strengthen national unity is to ensure that public resources are delivered to all citizens regardless of faith, ethnicity, or social standing and that the government is fair and just to all.

“This is where the administration of President Tinubu has achieved a sterling record. In applying the mechanics of national cohesion, the administration has ensured that the six geopolitical zones are equal beneficiaries of its programmes, initiatives, and projects, and indeed, all the accruals of governance.

“Inclusive governance is another gradient where President Tinubu has tipped the scales in national soldering.

“He appointed young professionals from diverse backgrounds at an unprecedented scale. For the first time in the evolution of Nigeria, young people are superintending strategic sectors of government.”