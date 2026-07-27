PFIPC: Accountant-General To Appear Before Reps Panel Today Over ₦1.32 Billion Budget

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, is expected to appear before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the controversial budgetary allocation to the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) on Monday, July 27, 2027.

Naija News reports that the Federal Government had described the PFIPC as a non-existent agency, despite the council receiving more than ₦1.32 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The committee, chaired by Yusuf Gagdi, is investigating how the council allegedly secured office accommodation at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja and obtained a budgetary allocation despite lacking legal recognition.

Ogunjimi is expected to answer questions on how the PFIPC obtained a government budget code, which reportedly allowed it to be included in the 2026 federal budget.

Lawmakers are expected to seek clarification on the processes through which the alleged agency was introduced into the government’s budgetary system and how funds were allocated to it.

The committee has already questioned several senior government officials as part of its investigation into how the PFIPC operated within government structures.

Those who have appeared before the panel include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack; the Director of Banking Services at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abdullahi Hamisu; and the Director-General of the Budget Office, Tanimu Yakubu.

The investigation gained further attention following the arrest of Adeyemi Adeniyi, who allegedly presented himself as the Director-General of the PFIPC.

Adeniyi was also alleged to have claimed that he paid ₦400m through an intermediary to the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to secure the appointment.

However, the Presidency and Gbajabiamila have denied any connection with Adeniyi.

They described him as an impostor and also distanced themselves from the alleged agency and the claims surrounding its operations.

The committee is expected to continue its investigation by hearing from other senior government officials.

Those expected to appear before the panel include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele; and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.