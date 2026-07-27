They Set Labour Party On Fire To Burn Me, Now They Have Carried Same Fire To NDC – Peter Obi Slams APC

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of destabilising opposition parties.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the ruling party has refused to allow stability in the opposition parties and political space.

Speaking about his exit from Labour Party, Peter Obi accused the APC government of deliberately creating instability while expecting him to remain in the party and manage the fallout at his own detriment.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the ruling party also started instigating instability within the NDC after he joined the party.

Peter Obi added that the situation in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the NDC mirrors what happened in the Labour Party.

He said, “What Nigerians need is competency, capacity, compassion, character and commitment. Wherever I find myself, I will continue to preach change. Those things you are talking about will come if you have good people in office. Part of the problem is that those in government have refused to allow stability in the political space.

“I will support the opposition. I will encourage the opposition. I will ensure that opposition parties function as effectively as parties in government.

“The president said it, and it is happening. When opposition parties are having problems, that is his wish. Because of it, they are destroying the judiciary.

“So if I am president today, most of the things you see in our politics will not happen. I will encourage strong opposition parties to emerge. I will ensure that the restrictions we see today, where even the regulator interferes in party affairs, are removed.

“The regulator’s job should be strictly to conduct free, fair and credible elections. Political parties should be free to choose their candidates and decide who they want to present for election.

“How many parties have I joined? I left the PDP when things were no longer being done according to the rules. I went to the Labour Party. They put fire in it and wanted me to stay there and get burnt. I moved to the NDC. Since I went there, they have carried the same fire there.

“What is happening in the ADC, the NDC and what happened in the Labour Party will never happen if I am president of Nigeria. Anybody who tries to do that, even through the judiciary by giving all sorts of rulings, will face the consequences. We must build institutions, and those institutions must allow for fairness.”