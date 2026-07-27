‘Four Years And No More’ – Peter Obi Confirms Deal With Kwankwaso

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has reiterated his stance that he won’t spend more than four years if elected as Nigeria’s president next year.

Obi asserted that he doesn’t need more than four years to actualize his plans for Nigeria and set the country on the path to greatness.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the former Governor of Anambra State also confirmed that he has an agreement with his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to serve only for a single term of four years if elected in 2027.

Naija News reports that Obi, however, dismissed speculations that he is promising a single-term presidency just to get to power.

On the single-term promise, Obi reaffirmed that the “gentlemen” agreement must be respected.

“I don’t need more than four years to show the path Nigeria will take.” It’s a simple thing.

“And I say it again: I will serve for four years — full stop. If you want me, it’s four years, full stop — not a day more,” he said.

The affirmation comes days after Kwankwaso reaffirmed that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would not spend more than one term in office if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso described Obi as a man of integrity, and expressed assurance that the former Anambra State Governor will not go back on his words.

Speaking during a Channels Television interview, Kwankwaso further revealed that there is a signed agreement between Obi and himself and a similar one with the party on the one-term presidency.

“I personally believe him, and I don’t think, based on what I now know about him, that he will renege. I don’t think he will change his mind. We have put the agreement on paper, one with the party and one between the two of us,” he declared.