Oyo School Principal Recounts 56-Day Captivity, Military Air Raids

The Principal of Esinle Community High School, Mrs Rachel Alamu, has recounted the ordeal of spending 56 days in captivity, describing the seventh week as the most frightening period of her abduction.

Alamu, who was kidnapped alongside teachers and pupils of the school in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, said intensified military air strikes around the kidnappers’ hideout left the captives terrified that they could be caught in the bombardment.

She spoke on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at Antioch Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, where she expressed gratitude for surviving the ordeal and returning safely to her family.

According to her, the military offensive became so intense that the captives temporarily became more afraid of the bombardment than of their abductors.

Alamu said, “The seventh week was the hardest for us all. That was when the troops increased their air raids. It was so intense that, at a point, the fear of the bandits became secondary.

“We were just praying that missiles would not accidentally drop on us. We were so afraid. Amidst that fear, God consoled our hearts.”

She said the captives had earlier been told by their abductors that Governor Seyi Makinde had allegedly given assurances that they would regain their freedom before the end of the week.

According to her, the information initially raised their hopes until the military operations intensified.

“They had told us the previous week that the Governor said that before Friday we would be released, so we were calm. But when the air raids started on Tuesday, they became so furious,” she said.

Kidnappers Threatened Captives

Alamu said tensions worsened when one of the commanders of the gang summoned her during the period of intensified attacks.

“Towards the end of that week, the commander came and said, ‘Principal, come!’ I was already shaking because I knew what that could mean,” she recalled.

She said the commander blamed the government for frustrating the group and threatened to kill one of the captives.

“He said, ‘See what your government has done. I’m going to kill one of you today.’ I just fell to the ground and started rolling on the ground, crying,” Alamu said.

The principal said she pleaded with the kidnappers not to harm any more of the abductees.

“I said, ‘I brought four men, remaining two and you still want to take more. I already know that the loss of the other two will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life,’” she added.

Principal Pleads With Gang Leader

According to Alamu, the commander later calmed down and asked her how the deadlock between the abductors and the authorities could be resolved.

She said, “Very unlike him, he said they should call me and asked, ‘Now your government is doing this, what do you want me to do?’

“I told him, ‘What you are asking for is beyond any of the victims’ families. Just ask for what we can run around for.’”

Alamu said the captives later became alarmed after hearing sounds which they believed were coming from people digging the ground.

“I thought that had gone. Later in the night, we started hearing shovels, and my men started crying, shouting, ‘Mama, talk to them. They have started digging the ground,’” she said.

She explained that the captives feared the abductors were preparing graves, but the situation eventually took a different turn when they were ordered to move from the camp.

Alamu said, “To the glory of God, they later told us to start moving. They told me to warn the children to stop crying; otherwise, they would kill them. But how can I explain to a two- or three-year-old child not to cry or ask for food?”

She added that throughout the captivity, her prayers were not limited to securing her own freedom.

The principal said she was also deeply worried about the well-being of her family, particularly her husband.

“I also prayed to God not to meet an empty home, because I knew my husband’s health,” she said.

Alamu said surviving the 56-day ordeal and returning to her family was the reason she chose to hold the thanksgiving service.