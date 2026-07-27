Osun Govt Declares July 28 Work-free Day

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared Tuesday, July 28, 2026, a work-free day for public servants across the state to enable them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Naija News understands that the directive covers state civil servants, local government employees, workers in tertiary institutions and other categories of public sector employees.

The decision was conveyed in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

The state government said the work-free day was designed to give public servants sufficient opportunity to visit designated collection centres and obtain their PVCs.

According to the circular, the measure will enable workers to fulfil their civic responsibilities ahead of the governorship election and other future electoral exercises in the state.

The government urged affected workers to take advantage of the opportunity rather than delay the collection of their voter cards.

Medical personnel, security operatives and other workers providing essential services were exempted from the work-free directive.

They were, however, advised to make appropriate internal arrangements that would enable eligible personnel to collect their PVCs without disrupting critical services.

The government said the exemption was necessary to ensure that essential public services continued uninterrupted throughout the day.

Adeleke also extended the PVC collection appeal beyond public servants, urging eligible voters in the informal and private sectors to collect their cards.

The governor described possession of a PVC as crucial to participating fully in the democratic process.

“I encourage all registered voters to reach all the collection points without delay. Your vote is your power. Your voters card is your licence to the ballot paper and by extension to the ballot box,” Adeleke said.