2027: Opposition Single-Candidate Push Suffers Setback

The plan by opposition parties to present a single presidential candidate against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election appears to be losing momentum as major parties and political blocs adopt conflicting positions on the proposed alliance.

While the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the option remained open, the PDP faction backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, ruled out any alliance with other parties.

The camp of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar also acknowledged that opposition parties had already produced their respective presidential candidates but maintained that discussions on cooperation ahead of the poll would continue.

Other political parties, including the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Labour Party (LP), Accord Party (A) and a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have equally expressed varying levels of opposition or caution over the proposed single-candidate arrangement.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), however, dismissed the opposition’s moves, insisting that neither a coalition nor a single opposition candidate would stop Tinubu from securing re-election.

The proposal for opposition unity gained momentum on April 25 when opposition leaders met in Ibadan, Oyo State, and agreed to explore ways of working together ahead of the 2027 general election.

Part of the discussions centred on the possibility of presenting one presidential candidate capable of mounting a stronger challenge against Tinubu.

Among those linked with the communiqué from the summit were former Senate President David Mark of the ADC, Tanimu Turaki of the PDP, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed of the PRP, Ajuji Ahmed of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and Cleopas Moses of the Nigeria Democratic Coalition.

Others included Uche Nnadi of the Action Peoples Party, Mgbudem Maxwell of Accord, Yusuf Dantalle of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Adekunle Omoaje of the Action Alliance (AA), Abdulrahman Abubakar of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Yabagi Sani of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Dan Nwanyanwu of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Prominent politicians who attended the meeting included Atiku, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Peter Obi, former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Cross River State governor Liyel Imoke and former Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal.

But about three months after the meeting, several of the political figures have emerged as presidential or vice-presidential candidates of different parties.

Atiku and Amaechi have emerged as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the ADC respectively, while Makinde picked the presidential ticket of the APM.

Similarly, Obi and Kwankwaso have emerged as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the NDC.

With the May 30 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission for party primaries already passed, political parties have concluded their nomination processes and submitted their presidential candidates to the commission.

Turaki PDP Keeps Single-Candidate Option Open

Despite the emergence of different candidates, the National Publicity Secretary of the Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee of the PDP, Ini Ememobong, said the possibility of a single opposition candidate remained alive.

Speaking with Punch, Ememobong said defeating the incumbent remained the major objective and that opposition parties must be willing to consider every lawful strategy capable of achieving it.

“The simple answer is that the end justifies the means. The ultimate objective is to defeat the incumbent, and every strategy that can help achieve that objective remains under consideration,” he said.

According to him, talks among opposition stakeholders have not ended despite the conclusion of party primaries.

“The PDP is engaging in conversations with other opposition political parties and stakeholders as part of efforts to explore the possibility of working together.

“The reality is that the opposition understands the importance of unity and collaboration. No single opposition party can afford to operate in isolation if the goal is to present a formidable challenge to the incumbent,” Ememobong said.

He added that the final decision would depend on the arrangement considered most beneficial to the opposition.

“Ultimately, what matters is finding a workable strategy that can unite the opposition, strengthen its chances and provide Nigerians with a credible alternative in the next election. So, the end justifies the means,” he stated.

Wike-Backed PDP Rejects Alliance

The Wike-backed faction of the PDP, however, took a different position, insisting that it would contest the 2027 elections independently.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, said the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee was not involved in discussions about presenting joint candidates with any other party.

He said, “We have said this time and again that the PDP, the one and only authentic Peoples Democratic Party, is not in alliance with any political party.

“We are not fielding any candidate with anybody. We have our own presidential candidate, governorship candidates, and other candidates. So, we are not in any alliance with anybody.”

Mohammed said the faction was concentrating on strengthening the party ahead of the election.

“The PDP, under the leadership of Abdulrahman Mohammed, is rebuilding and gradually gathering momentum ahead of the next election. So, we are not party to any alliance with anybody or any political party,” he added.

Atiku Camp Says Cooperation Still Possible

Atiku’s camp also appeared to reduce expectations that opposition parties would abandon their respective candidates for a single flagbearer.

The former vice-president’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said the various parties had already conducted their primaries in accordance with their constitutions and the Electoral Act.

“The African Democratic Congress has already concluded its presidential primaries and produced His Excellency Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate.

“Other opposition parties have equally produced their candidates in accordance with their respective constitutions and the Electoral Act,” Shaibu said.

He, however, said the outcome of the primaries did not prevent opposition leaders from continuing discussions on areas of cooperation.

“That said, the resolve of opposition leaders to work together in the national interest remains as strong as ever.

“There is a shared understanding that Nigeria deserves a competent, accountable and people-centred government, and that objective will continue to guide engagements among democratic forces,” he stated.

Shaibu added that consultations would continue as the election approached.

“As the election draws closer, discussions on areas of cooperation and collaboration aimed at ensuring the defeat of the APC and the emergence of a government that truly reflects the aspirations of Nigerians will continue within the framework of the law and mutual respect among all stakeholders,” he said.

NDC Cautious After Obi-Kwankwaso Ticket

The NDC also stopped short of endorsing the proposed single opposition presidential candidate following the emergence of Obi and Kwankwaso as its presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

The party’s National Leader, Seriake Dickson, said there were no immediate discussions on abandoning the ticket for a consensus arrangement.

“We are not ready to discuss anything on the opposition fielding a single presidential candidate for the 2027 election for now. When the time is right, the media will be one of the first to know about it,” he said.

PRP Open To Collaboration

The National Chairman of the PRP, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said his party remained willing to explore arrangements capable of strengthening the opposition.

According to him, the immediate priority was removing the APC from power.

“When we know who is in the team, we will devise ways in which we can either on our own or together collaborate. The key issue, the only goal in mind of the opposition, all of them, is to change this administration because it needs to go. Nigeria cannot survive another four years under this administration,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed added that the party was prepared to enter any lawful arrangement that improved the opposition’s chances.

“So we are willing to enter into any arrangement that reinforces the strength of the opposition and so that we can change this government and make sure that President Tinubu and his government don’t come back and destroy this country,” he stated.

ADC Faction Rejects Summit Outcome

A faction of the ADC led by Nafiu Bala Gombe also distanced itself from the proposal to field a single candidate.

Gombe’s Chief of Staff, Bala Kumo, said the faction did not recognise decisions reached at the Ibadan summit.

“We are not in support of it as the authentic members of the African Democratic Congress. So whatever resolution was taken in that place, we are not in support of it,” he said.

Kumo maintained that the ADC would present its own candidates across different elective positions.

“The ADC is an existing party. It didn’t exist yesterday, the day before yesterday, last week or last month. ADC has been in existence for almost 20 years now. We are fielding a candidate, and Insha Allah, all the elective offices at all levels will support it,” he stated.

He also described the Ibadan gathering as largely involving former PDP members and dissatisfied politicians.

“So, for the record, I want to assure you that the African Democratic Congress was not involved in the summit, and should not be linked to any outcome or resolution coming from that summit,” Kumo added.

Labour Party Distances Self

The Labour Party (LP) similarly said it was not part of the Ibadan arrangement.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said the party would inform Nigerians should it decide to enter any future coalition.

Asogwa said, “As it stands today, we are not part of the Ibadan summit arrangement. That is the position of the party for now.

“If there is a need for us in future to be in coalition with other political parties, we will inform Nigerians.”

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, also distanced the party from decisions taken at the meeting.

“Unfortunately, we are not part of that arrangement. We held our national convention. So, we are not bound by whatever happened at that summit,” he said.

Accord also rejected claims that it had committed itself to presenting a joint presidential candidate with other opposition parties.

APC Says Coalition ‘Dead On Arrival’

Reacting to the disagreement among opposition parties, the APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said the ruling party was not concerned about the possibility of the opposition eventually agreeing on one candidate.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu would defeat the opposition whether the parties contested separately or united behind one flagbearer.

Ibrahim said, “We are not worried about the possibility of the opposition presenting a single candidate against our candidate. We are not worried because we know it is an issue that is dead on arrival.

“None of the candidates so far on the INEC portal has the qualities our candidate has, so we are not bothered.

“Whatever is going to happen is not going to be a problem for us. We are confident that we will win.”

The APC spokesman argued that opposition unity would not significantly alter the ruling party’s chances.

“Since we were able to defeat them individually, defeating them collectively will not be a problem. It is not going to be a problem at all,” he said.

Ibrahim also defended the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, saying Nigerians were beginning to understand why they were necessary.

“The fear in the minds of the people because of the reforms that were introduced is no longer there, because they are beginning to see that the reforms were necessary.

“There was no way the country would have survived without the introduction of these reforms, and the reforms are beginning to yield results. Despite the pains, the people are courageous,” he added.