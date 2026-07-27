Ondo APC Sets Up Reconciliation Committee Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 10-member State Reconciliation Committee as part of efforts to unite members and strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The committee was inaugurated by the state APC Chairman, Kolawole Babatunde, at the party’s secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Naija News understands that the committee is headed by Biyi Poroye, while Dele Olanubi serves as the deputy chairman.

Speaking during the inauguration, Babatunde charged the committee with the responsibility of reconciling aggrieved members and bringing together the different tendencies within the party.

He said the committee must work to ensure that all party stakeholders put aside their differences and join forces to achieve the APC’s electoral objectives in the 2027 elections.

The committee is also expected to support the implementation of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s directive that the party should secure not less than one million votes for President Bola Tinubu in Ondo State.

Beyond the presidential election, the committee is expected to work towards the APC’s victory in all three senatorial districts, the nine House of Representatives seats and the 26 seats in the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Babatunde said every member of the party had an important role to play in achieving the APC’s goals, stressing that no one should be treated as irrelevant or expendable.

He reminded members that the supremacy of the party remained the foundation of the APC, adding that although members were free to feel disappointed by some party decisions, personal grievances should not be allowed to destroy the collective interest of the party.

“When the party takes a decision, every loyal member is expected to respect it. Individual ambitions must always give way to the larger objective of party unity and electoral success,” Babatunde stated.

The chairman said Governor Aiyedatiwa had made the position of the state government clear on the 2027 presidential election, noting that Ondo remained committed to delivering a decisive victory for Tinubu.

In his acceptance speech, the committee chairman, Poroye, assured the party leadership that the members of the committee understood the importance of the task before them.

He said the committee was prepared to work towards resolving disagreements within the party and strengthening the APC ahead of the elections.

“Having followed public reactions since the announcement of this committee, I have come to the conclusion that the Governor has taken the right step. This committee is a bold move towards strengthening our party ahead of the general elections,” he noted.

Poroye expressed optimism that pending litigations involving some party members would be resolved amicably before the 2027 elections.

He urged party members to remain committed to the APC, stressing that both victory and defeat were part of the political process.

“There is nothing wrong with losing an election, just as there is nothing extraordinary about winning one. What matters most is how we manage victory and defeat,” he said.

The committee chairman appealed to members to place the interest of the party above personal ambitions.

According to him, political opportunities would continue to come to those who remained loyal, patient and committed to the party.

He urged all stakeholders to work together, reconcile their differences and prepare the APC for a strong showing in the 2027 general elections.