‘Obasanjo Might Be Supporting Peter Obi-Kwankwaso Ticket’ – Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo does not appear to favour the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Momodu said emerging political signals suggested that Obasanjo might instead be backing the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi.

The veteran journalist stated this on Monday during an interview on News Central TV, where he also spoke on the political relationship between Obasanjo and Atiku.

According to Momodu, the outcome of the 2027 presidential election would depend largely on how Nigerians assess the performance of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government rather than disagreements within the opposition.

Momodu said reports available to him indicated that the former President could be favourably disposed towards a Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket.

He said, “The truth here is that President Obasanjo never prosecuted Atiku, we all knew what led to their beef. It’s a political season, and everybody has their strategies, and from what I have read and heard from impeccable sources, it’s obvious that Obasanjo might be supporting the former governor Peter Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

“I read somewhere yesterday where my friend, Osuntokun, said Obasanjo is the main sponsor of that ticket. If Atiku is destined to be President of Nigeria, no force will be able to stop it.”

Momodu maintained that Atiku’s political future would ultimately be determined by circumstances beyond the preferences of individual political actors.

The ADC chieftain further said it was increasingly evident that Atiku was not Obasanjo’s preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

“So we are watching and it’s obvious that Atiku is not Obasanjo’s favourite candidate,” he said.

Momodu, however, expressed surprise that tensions between both former leaders appeared to have resurfaced despite their reconciliation ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

“I thought the issue had been laid to rest in 2019 because there is a video in circulation where Obasanjo described Atiku as the President to be, so I don’t know what resurrected that bitter feud between both of them,” he added.