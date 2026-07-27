NJC Suspends Judges Without Salaries

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended two judicial officers for one year without salaries following findings of misconduct, while 256 judges have been issued queries over concerns linked to their performances.

The decisions were taken during the council’s 111th meeting, which was presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Naija News reports that the NJC said the disciplinary actions formed part of efforts to improve accountability and ensure better standards within the Nigerian judiciary.

During the meeting, the council also approved recommendations for the appointment of 12 Justices of the Court of Appeal to replace officers who retired or moved to higher positions.

The council recommended one person for appointment as a judge of the Benue State High Court and two others as Kadis of the Katsina State Sharia Court of Appeal as part of steps to strengthen justice administration.

The NJC also approved the extension of Justice Ijeoma Agugua’s tenure as Acting Chief Judge of Imo State for another three months.

The extension is to allow more time for the completion of the process of appointing a permanent Chief Judge for the state.

The council further reviewed the case of Justice T. N. Nze of the Imo State Customary Court of Appeal and approved his return to office after considering new evidence presented in the matter.

However, the NJC dismissed appeals from eight judges in the Imo State Judiciary who were compulsorily retired over allegations of age falsification.

The council ruled that the judges did not provide fresh evidence strong enough to change the earlier decision.

The council also recognised the efforts of nine judges who recorded impressive results during the period under review.

Two of the judges will receive official commendations for delivering more than 21 considered judgments, while seven others will be given letters of appreciation for their work.

The NJC approved the retirement of three judicial officers, including two Court of Appeal Justices and a judge of the Zamfara State High Court. The council praised them for their years of service to the judiciary.

It also honoured three judicial officers who died between December 2025 and April 2026, acknowledging their contributions to the justice system.