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‘Extremely Painful’ – NDC Spokesperson Reacts As Hanga, Gaya Move To Join APC

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Key Takeaways

  • NDC Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, said it was “extremely painful” as Senators Rufai Hanga and Kabiru Gaya consider joining APC.
  • President Bola Tinubu met Hanga and Gaya at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday after Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, led them there.
  • Reports say Hanga and Gaya plan to defect after losing NDC tickets and ambitions in Kano, and they are expected to announce their move next week.

The Director of New Media and Strategic Communications of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Theo Abu Agada, has expressed concern over the recent political moves by the party’s Kano State chieftains, Senators Rufai Hanga and Kabiru Gaya.

Naija News that there have been speculations that the NDC chieftains are planning to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While no official confirmation yet, Agada has described the development as “extremely painful.”

The spokesperson made the remark on Monday via his 𝕏 handle.

This comes a day after President Bola Tinubu received the two politicians at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“This is extremely painful but we move,” the party official wrote.

Naija News reported earlier that the two Kano State politicians were led to the Villa by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau.

The development comes amid reports that Hanga and Gaya are set to formally defect from the NDC to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two politicians are reportedly considering the move to the APC after losing out in their respective political ambitions under the NDC.

Hanga, a former senator, reportedly lost the Kano Central Senatorial ticket as well as the deputy governorship slot under the NDC.

He is said to be leaving the party after allegedly not securing any political position from the NDC vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Gaya, who contested the Kano South Senatorial seat under the NDC, also reportedly lost out after a consensus candidate emerged from Kwankwaso’s camp.

The reported defection comes after the National Chairman of the APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, earlier met with Hanga and Gaya.

The meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Sunday is being viewed as another indication of the politicians’ possible move to the ruling party.

The two Kano politicians are expected to formally announce their defection to the APC next week.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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