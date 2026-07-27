2027 May Be My Last Presidential Contest — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has indicated that the 2027 presidential election could be his final attempt to become Nigeria’s president.

Naija News reports that Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made the disclosure during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday night, saying age and the need to create space for younger Nigerians would influence his future political decisions.

Asked whether he would consider another presidential bid after 2027, Obi said the decision would depend largely on the outcome of the election.

Obi said, “It depends on who wins.

“But I can tell you, I’m coming to the end of it because I believe that the younger ones should be allowed.”

The NDC flagbearer said the physical and mental demands of the presidency were factors he could not ignore as he grew older.

According to him, leadership at the highest level requires considerable energy and capacity, qualities he believes could diminish with age.

“I’ll be 68 or 69. So, if you add that to another eight years, I will be 77, or 78. I don’t think I’ll have the energy I have today because that capacity is very important. It’s critical,” he said.

Obi maintained that younger Nigerians should increasingly be given opportunities to take up leadership responsibilities and contribute to the country’s development.