I’m Going To Involve Everyone – Peter Obi Speaks On Dividing Nigeria After Winning Presidency

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has restated his plan to build a united Nigeria where every citizen has equal access to education and opportunities, no matter their ethnic group or religion.

He said his goal is to ensure that all Nigerians are treated fairly and that every part of the country has a place in government.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday, July 26, 2026, Obi said his administration would focus on bringing Nigerians together and making sure no group is left out if he is elected president.

According to him, every Nigerian child should be able to attend school and grow up without being judged by tribe or religion.

Naija News reports that he said he has no intention of creating division in the country and instead wants to promote peace by showing fairness to every region.

He also said his government would include people from across the country in decision-making and run affairs differently from previous administrations.

The former Anambra governor said: “I want every Nigerian child to be able to go to school, live his life without thinking about his tribe or religion. I will never divide Nigeria, I will unite Nigeria. I will show love to every part of Nigeria and make sure things are done differently because I am going to involve everybody.”