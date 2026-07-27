I Didn’t Lose My Faith In God – Ayo Makun Reveals Why He Stopped Attending Church

Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun has explained why he stopped attending church for a while, saying the decision was linked to a difficult period in his life rather than a loss of faith.

Naija News reports that the comedian shared that after facing negative public attention and stories about him online, he became uncomfortable attending church because he feared being judged by people around him.

He said he sometimes chose to worship privately during that period.

In a post on his Instagram page, the father of two said he later joined another church where he said he received acceptance from the pastor, the pastor’s family and other church leaders.

He believed he had found a place where he could freely connect with his faith.

However, the comedian revealed that he was later removed from taking part in a church programme after concerns were raised about how his presence might be viewed by the public.

The experience made him reflect on the purpose of the church and whether public opinion should determine who receives acceptance in a place meant for spiritual support.

He said: “At some point, I was invited to be part of an upcoming programme. Later, after some internal discussions, I was told I would no longer be participating because of concerns about public perception surrounding me. I respected the decision, but I left with a question.

“When did public opinion become stronger than one’s relationship with the altar and faith? He didn’t say, ‘Come after everyone has accepted your story.’ He said, ‘Come.’ No matter what you’re going through, just come. Even the Bible says all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. Who is the church really for?”