Full List: IGP Disu Redeploys 10 AIGs In Major Police Shake-up

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has approved the immediate redeployment of 10 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIG) to strategic commands, departments and formations across the country.

Naija News reports that the directive was contained in a police wireless signal issued by the Force Secretariat, Abuja, on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The signal, titled, “Posting Senior Officers,” and marked “Most Immediate,” was circulated to major police departments, zonal commands, state commands, specialised formations and training institutions for implementation.

Although an account of the directive initially referred to nine AIGs, the wireless signal listed 10 senior officers for redeployment.

According to the signal, AIG Polycarp Emeka Nwonyi was posted to Zone 9 Command, Umuahia, while AIG Obono Nnaghe Itam was redeployed as Commandant of the Police Staff College, Jos.

AIG Bassey Samuel Ewa was posted to Zone 15 Command, Maiduguri, while AIG Osagie John Agans-Irabor was deployed to Zone 3 Command, Yola.

AIG Monday Agbonika was posted to Zone 5 Command, Benin.

The IGP also redeployed AIG Daniel Edobor Iyamah to the Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

AIG Isah Danladi Nda was posted to the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Kaduna.

AIG Akaniyene Ifebem Ezima was redeployed to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre in Abuja.

AIG Bello Rashid Afegbua was posted to Zone 6 Command, Calabar, while AIG Betty Enekpen Otimenyin was deployed to Zone 8 Command, Lokoja.

The signal said the postings take immediate effect.

The Force Headquarters directed departments responsible for personnel records, establishment and computer documentation to update their records to reflect the new postings.

The wireless message, referenced TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB. X, was circulated to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Department of Finance and Administration, Department of Operations and Department of Information and Communication Technology.

It was also sent to the 17 zonal commands, commissioners of police across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, tactical formations, police colleges, training institutions and other formations nationwide.