Fubara Unveils Plan To ‘Turn Rivers To Dubai’

The Federal Government and the Rivers State Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in tourism, arts, culture and the creative economy.

The agreement, initiated by the Federal Government, is aimed at working with state governments to develop Nigeria’s tourism and creative industries and create more economic opportunities for Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the MoU was signed by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, on behalf of the Federal Government, while the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Tomonialadeokuma Ishmael, signed for the state government.

The signing ceremony was held at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

‘Let’s Build Our Own Dubai’ – Fubara

Speaking at the event, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said the agreement was in line with his administration’s plan to expand the state’s economy beyond traditional infrastructure projects.

Fubara said his government was investing in tourism and hospitality as part of efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable economy for the state.

According to him, Rivers State is positioning itself as a major tourism destination by developing its natural attractions, particularly in Andoni and other parts of the state.

The governor said work was already underway to establish a new tourist beach through a public-private partnership, adding that the first phase of the project was expected to be completed and opened to the public by December.

He said the Federal Government’s tourism initiative would complement projects already being executed by his administration.

One of such projects, he noted, was the construction of the Oyorokoto road in Andoni Local Government Area, which he described as important to unlocking the tourism potential of the area.

Fubara said the road would improve access to one of Nigeria’s finest beaches and allow tourists to experience the area’s rich biodiversity.

The governor also said recent photographs and videos circulating online had drawn attention to elephants and other wildlife found along the corridor opened up by the new road.

He said the discovery further showed the enormous potential of the area for ecotourism.

Fubara stressed that economic development should not be restricted to the construction of roads, hospitals and other physical infrastructure.

He said governments must also invest in tourism, entertainment and hospitality because of their ability to create jobs and generate revenue.

The governor pointed to countries and destinations such as Dubai, Spain and Qatar, saying their investments in tourism and leisure had helped drive economic growth.

“If we cannot go to Dubai, let us build our own Dubai in Rivers State. If we cannot go to Spain or Qatar, let us create our own tourism destination here,” he said.

Fubara assured the minister that the Rivers State Government would not allow the MoU to remain a mere document.

He promised that the state would begin to show visible results from the partnership within the next four months.

The governor said the Federal Government would be invited back to the state to commission or unveil projects that would demonstrate Rivers State’s commitment to the agreement.

The governor also commended the Federal Government for selecting Rivers as one of the key states for the implementation of the Renewed Hope Cultural Project.

He assured Musawa of the state’s full support for the initiative, saying it was consistent with the administration’s efforts to diversify the economy and create sustainable investments for future generations.

Fubara said developing tourism and the creative economy would provide opportunities for young people while also promoting the state’s cultural heritage.

In her remarks, Musawa said President Bola Tinubu established the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy to help diversify Nigeria’s economy through arts, culture, tourism and the creative sector.

She said the ministry’s focus included creating jobs, expanding economic opportunities and developing industries capable of contributing significantly to the nation’s growth.

The minister stressed that the Federal Government did not intend to work alone, explaining that partnerships with state governments were necessary to support existing initiatives and maximise the country’s tourism and cultural assets.

According to her, Rivers State was strategically important to the Federal Government’s tourism development plans because of its infrastructure, accessibility and rich cultural heritage.

Musawa described Rivers as one of Nigeria’s “low-hanging fruits” for tourism development.

She said the state’s international flight connections and existing tourism infrastructure placed it in a strong position to attract visitors from within Nigeria and other parts of the world.

The minister said the Renewed Hope Cultural Project would provide a framework for increasing investment in arts, culture, tourism and the creative economy while building on the achievements already recorded by the Rivers State Government.

She also praised the state’s cultural diversity, recalling the traditional dance performance that welcomed her delegation when they arrived in the state.

Musawa expressed optimism that the new partnership would help transform Rivers into a major tourism, cultural and creative hub.

She said the Federal Government would work closely with the state government to develop projects that would promote Rivers as a leading tourism destination and contribute to Nigeria’s ambition of becoming Africa’s cultural and creative hub.