‘Calling Me Names Doesn’t Make Me Feel Anything’ – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged politicians and his critics to concentrate on the major challenges confronting Nigeria rather than making him the subject of political discussions.

Naija News reports that Obi made the call during an interview aired on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he argued that debates about his personality were distracting attention from poverty, hunger and insecurity.

Reacting to frequent references to him by opposition politicians during media appearances, the former Anambra State governor said he was not bothered by personal attacks but was concerned that important national issues were being ignored.

“Well, it’s not about what they are discussing about me.

“Calling me names doesn’t make me feel anything. But they are abandoning issues we are supposed to discuss and discussing what I think is irrelevant,” Obi said.

He maintained that Nigeria’s worsening economic and security situation should dominate public discourse.

“We have a situation where over 180 million Nigerians are in poverty, and the World Bank has warned of severe hunger. These are the critical issues we should be discussing, not discussing Peter Obi. I am not the problem of Nigeria. If they want to discuss anything, let them discuss how to pull our people out of poverty, out of hunger, and secure the country,” he added.

Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election but lost to President Bola Tinubu, also dismissed claims by critics that his continued political activities were driven by desperation to become president.

According to him, his priority is to see Nigeria function effectively, irrespective of who occupies the country’s highest political office.

“I’ve always said, I’m not desperate to be Nigerian president. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work. So if it’s working, I’ll support whatever makes it work,” the NDC chieftain said.

He added that his vision was for a society where citizens could succeed regardless of their family background or political connections.

Obi added, “I want to see a country where, I keep saying it every day, a child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody; where we can put people out of poverty; where young ones will have the opportunity to live, get a job, be an entrepreneur, and participate in what young people do all over the world.”

Obi Vows To Unite Nigeria

The NDC presidential candidate said his ambition went beyond occupying political office, insisting that he was seeking the presidency because he believed he could address some of Nigeria’s problems and promote national unity.

“I’m contesting because I believe that I will fix it. I will unite the country. I’m able to do it to show an example of what is possible,” Obi said.

He also pointed to his humanitarian activities across parts of northern Nigeria, saying he had repeatedly visited and supported communities affected by insecurity and natural disasters.