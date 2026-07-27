Calling Me Names Doesn’t Affect Me – Peter Obi Fires Critics

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said he is not worried about politicians who frequently bring up his name during public discussions, saying attention should instead be directed toward the challenges facing Nigerians.

Obi spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, where he discussed his political plans, the 2027 presidential election and ways to improve Nigeria’s economy.

Naija News reports that during the conversation, the host asked Obi about his reaction whenever politicians appear on the programme and repeatedly talk about him.

Responding, the former Anambra State governor said such comments do not affect him, adding that focusing on personalities takes attention away from important national matters.

Obi said political discussions should not revolve around him but should address the issues affecting millions of Nigerians.

He stated that conversations about the country should focus on challenges such as poverty, education, healthcare and the proper use of public funds.

The former governor explained that Nigeria has several problems requiring urgent attention, and leaders should spend more time discussing solutions rather than engaging in personal criticism.

Obi said issues affecting citizens, including the number of children out of school, poor living conditions and concerns over public resources, should remain the centre of national conversations.

He added that improving the welfare of Nigerians should be the priority instead of political attacks and constant references to individuals.

He said: “Calling me names doesn’t affect me or make me feel anything. They are abandoning the issues we are supposed to discuss and discussing what I think is irrelevant. Instead of discussing the problems of the country, people come before you to discuss Peter Obi. We should rather be talking about poverty, out-of-school children, healthcare and all these monies that are missing here and there that should have been invested properly.”