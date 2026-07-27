Tension As Bandits In Military Uniforms Attack Sokoto Community

Heavily armed assailants suspected to be bandits, reportedly disguised in military uniform, invaded Unguwan Lalle community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Naija News learnt that the attack, which began at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, reportedly lasted until 2 a.m. on Monday.

During the prolonged attack, the assailants reportedly dressed in military uniform killed no fewer than four people and injured several others when they looted homes and shops and rustled an unspecified number of livestock belonging to residents.

According to Daily Trust, residents said the heavily armed bandits, numbering about 200, stormed the community from different directions and initially deceived residents into believing that they were security personnel.

A resident who spoke about the incident said the attackers took advantage of their military uniforms to gain access to the community before unleashing terror on the residents.

“We thought they were soldiers because they were wearing military uniforms. They surrounded the village, opened fire on anyone trying to escape, ransacked our homes, carted away our livestock and looted goods from our shops,” the resident said.

The victims were identified as Bilyaminu Wakkala and Danbaki Tulunawa, while the other two deceased persons were said to be residents of nearby Kongurus village.

According to residents, the two victims from Kongurus usually spent the night in Unguwan Lalle because of persistent insecurity in their own community before returning home during the day.

Residents said the attack occurred less than an hour after troops who had responded to another bandit attack earlier in the day withdrew from the community.

A resident said the military had arrived in two armoured vehicles after suspected bandits allegedly killed a farmer in the area.

“The soldiers responded quickly and stayed in the village until about 8 p.m. before returning to their base. Just a few minutes after they left, the bandits came back wearing military uniforms,” he said.

The resident said the attackers deliberately avoided the main road where a military checkpoint was located and entered the community through other routes.

He explained that the attack began while residents were observing the Isha prayer.

According to the resident, the bandits strategically positioned some of their men, armed with rocket-propelled grenades, in different parts of the community.

“They entered through other routes and positioned some of their men with RPGs at strategic locations. The first victim was a motorcycle rider, followed by three others who tried to flee. They searched our houses repeatedly and even threatened to shoot my mother when she came out of her room,” the resident recounted.

The attackers reportedly operated for nearly six hours despite the presence of security personnel in the area earlier in the day.

Residents said the assailants also moved from house to house, searching for valuables and taking away goods from shops before fleeing with the stolen livestock.

Police Confirm Farmer’s Killing

Efforts to obtain official reactions from the Chairman of Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Alhaji Ayuba Hashimu, and the member representing Sabon Birni North Constituency in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Boza, were unsuccessful.

Both officials reportedly failed to respond to repeated telephone calls placed by the media platform.

However, the spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, confirmed that a farmer was killed in the area on Sunday.

“I have received a report confirming the killing of one person in the area on Sunday. However, I have not yet been briefed about the other reported attack on the community,” he said.

The development has heightened concerns in the state, with residents lamenting the continued killing in their community by armed bandits.