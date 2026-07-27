‘I Absolutely Feel Irritated By The Whole Thing’ – Aisha Yesufu Fumes Over Peter Obi’s TV Interview

Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Aisha Yesufu, has expressed displeasure over the interview of the party’s 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, with Channels Television’s ‘Politic Today’ host, Seun Okinbaloye.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, on Sunday during an interview with Seun, spoke on issues affecting the nation and his presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 election.

Reacting to several clips from the interview that have been circulating on social media, Aisha Yesufu, in a post via her 𝕏 handle on Monday, said Peter Obi was not asked any new questions.

Yesufu insisted that nothing Peter Obi said in the interview had not been said before, stressing that those who watched the interview wasted their time, wondering why interviewers continue to ask similar questions.

She said, “So Mr Peter Obi did an interview yesterday with Seun. I absolutely feel irritated by the whole thing.

“Usually when Peter Obi grants an interview, there is this excitement about what he is going to say.

“For this particular one, and maybe going forward, it is the feeling of irritation because what are we doing here? It is the same conversation every time. There is nothing he said that has not been talked about.

“I would have picked one or two things from the interview so we could talk about them, but I have been going through it and I have not seen any new questions or questions that we don’t already know the answers to. We wasted our time.

“Again and again, more pressure is being put on Peter Obi for him to be the one coming to talk to the people, but the former Lagos State governor, who rigged himself into the presidency, is not in front of the camera. He is not being judged. Can you ask questions about what we have not heard?”