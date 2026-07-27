Accord Faction Rejects Adeleke, Backs Tinubu, Adopts APC Candidate For Osun Polls

The factional National Chairman of the Accord Party, Prof. Chris Imumolen, has reaffirmed the party’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and endorsed his re-election bid, while insisting that the decision does not amount to a merger with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imumolen also announced that Accord had resolved to support the APC governorship candidate in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

The Accord chairman said the party’s support for Tinubu was based on its assessment of the administration’s economic reforms and efforts towards national development.

“Our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is based on our conviction that Nigeria’s progress requires continuity in policies that strengthen our economy, deepen reforms, and promote national stability.

“We have therefore endorsed his re-election because we believe it is in the best interest of our country,” Imumolen said.

The party chairman, however, cautioned against interpreting the endorsement as evidence that Accord had surrendered its political identity or merged with another party.

“Let me state this clearly: the party’s endorsement of President Tinubu does not amount to the dissolution of the Accord Party or its merger with any political platform.

“Accord remains an independent political party with its own constitution, leadership, ideology, and vision for Nigeria,” he said.

Imumolen maintained that the party would continue to take independent positions on political and governance issues despite its support for Tinubu.

On the Osun State governorship election, the party said it had taken a strategic decision to adopt Oyebamiji, the APC candidate.

Imumolen said the decision followed consultations and an assessment of the political situation in the state.

“After careful consultations and a thorough assessment of the political realities in Osun State, the Accord Party has resolved to adopt and support the APC governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

“This strategic decision is driven solely by our commitment to ensuring competent leadership and sustainable development for the people of Osun State,” he stated.

Accord urged members of the public, the media and political stakeholders to distinguish between its endorsement of Tinubu at the national level and its alliance with the APC candidate in Osun State.

The party said suggestions that it had ceased to operate independently were inaccurate and misleading.

It added that it remained committed to democratic principles, national unity and issue-based politics, stressing that its political decisions would continue to be guided by what it considered the best interests of Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the Accord Party faction loyal to Governor Ademola Adeleke had earlier endorsed President Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.