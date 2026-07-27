2027: ‘This Will Go Down As Part Of Your Legacy’ – Peter Obi Makes Demand From Tinubu

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has demanded a free, fair and credible election from President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, pleaded with Nigerian youths to demand a credible election, saying that it will go down as part of Tinubu’s legacy.

Peter Obi dismissed suggestions that the endorsement of President Tinubu by almost all the state governors would guarantee victory in the 2027 presidential election, saying governors do not necessarily represent the wishes of the people.

The former Governor of Anambra State also said Nigeria’s political parties lack ideology, adding that politicians accused of corruption appear to be absolved once they defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “36 governors support the president. The people in the states are not necessarily with them. It is one thing for a governor to support the president and another for the people to support him. The answer is no. What I am asking for is a free, fair and credible election, which will go down as part of his legacy.

“That is why I am begging the youths, whose lives and futures are at stake, to come out and join me in demanding free, fair and credible elections. It will go down as part of his legacy. He campaigned as a democrat. He has fought for democracy. This is the time to prove it.

“When Yar’Adua became president, he said, ‘The process through which I came into office is faulty, and I am going to ensure that it does not happen again, even if I have to lose.’ He did it.

“He demonstrated it through all his actions. All the subsequent elections after him were free, fair and credible. I contested for a second term then, and nothing happened. That was why people like me, Oshiomhole and others were able to win second terms.

“For me, there is no political party in Nigeria today that has an ideology. There is none. Otherwise, the ideology of the APC would be that if you are corrupt and you move to the APC, you are no longer corrupt.”