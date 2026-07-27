2027 Election: ‘We Will Work With Wike Coalition’ – Rivers ADC Declares

A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State has aligned with the Rainbow Coalition formed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the group, led by its National Chairman, Ibe Kachikwu, declared its support for the coalition during an engagement meeting held in Isiokpo, the headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

In a viral video, the ADC Secretary in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Chuku, was heard saying that the party’s members in the state had been directed by Kachikwu to support the coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party leaders at the meeting said they would work with the Rainbow Coalition in preparation for the forthcoming elections.

The faction also insisted that it remained the authentic leadership of the ADC in Ikwerre Local Government Area and would continue to align with the coalition pending the resolution of the leadership dispute by the Supreme Court.

The leaders further urged loyalists of former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, to stop presenting themselves as executive members of the party.

Chuku said the faction was acting on the directive of the party’s national leadership.

“Our leader, Ibe Kachikwu, has directed ADC in Rivers to align with the coalition led by Nyesom Wike. We are aware that some persons are parading themselves as ADC leaders in Ikwerre Local Government.

“We are here to tell those people that they are intruders. They want to reap from where they did not sow,” he said.

Chuku said the faction would continue to support the coalition while awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision on the leadership dispute within the party.

“ADC leadership has directed that we should align with the coalition headed by Wike pending when the Supreme Court will decide who should be the authentic national [leadership],” he stated.

Naija News reports that the development comes amid the ongoing leadership dispute within the ADC, with different factions laying claim to control of the party.

The Rivers faction supporting the Wike-led coalition maintained that its position would remain unchanged until the Supreme Court delivers its decision on the matter.