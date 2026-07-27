2027: APC Uploads 27 Governorship Candidates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved disputes arising from contentious governorship primaries in several states and uploaded the details of its candidates in 27 of the 28 states where governorship elections will hold in 2027.

According to The Nation, the party had also submitted the names of the running mates of the 27 candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The only outstanding state is in the North-East, where party stakeholders are expected to meet in Abuja on Monday to resolve the choice of a deputy governorship candidate.

The delay, according to party sources, followed the need to replace the serving deputy governor, who has already completed two terms in office.

Among the governorship candidates whose details have been uploaded are those of Kwara, Oyo, Adamawa and Bauchi states, where the APC primaries had generated protests and internal disagreements.

In Kwara, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, emerged as the governorship candidate.

For Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli was uploaded as the party’s candidate, with Adesoji Adedeji as his running mate.

Former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmed Tijani Galadima, is the APC governorship candidate in Adamawa, while former governor Mohammed Abubakar is flying the party’s flag in Bauchi.

Kwara Aspirants Protest Danladi’s Emergence

The Kwara governorship primary had triggered opposition from some aspirants and party leaders following Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s support for Danladi.

Among the leading aspirants seeking the ticket were Senator Salihu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central; Senator Oyelola Ashiru of Kwara South; and Senator Umar Sadiq Suleiman of Kwara North.

Danladi’s emergence reportedly angered some aspirants and influential party members across the three senatorial districts.

However, the APC leadership is said to have resolved the disagreements and proceeded with the submission of Danladi’s details to INEC.

Bauchi Crisis Followed Abubakar’s Victory

In Bauchi State, the governorship primary also exposed deep divisions within the APC after former governor Mohammed Abubakar emerged as the party’s candidate.

The contest attracted several prominent politicians, including former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Bala Wunti; Nura Manu Soro; and Senator Shehu Umar Buba.

Disagreements followed the announcement of Abubakar as the winner, with some aspirants and their supporters rejecting the outcome.

Buba subsequently left the APC and emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The APC Deputy Chairman in Bauchi, Ibrahim Misau, also defected alongside some local government and ward officials in Misau Local Government Area and declared support for Buba.

Despite the defections, Abubakar’s name has now been uploaded as the APC governorship candidate.

Adamawa Stakeholders Close Ranks

In Adamawa, party members who had been divided over the emergence of Galadima appear to have reconciled.

Galadima was reportedly not the preferred candidate of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, but was said to have enjoyed the backing of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Fintiri, who joined the APC months before the primary, was believed to have favoured another candidate but later accepted the outcome.

The governor has since been seen alongside Galadima at political events, signalling a reduction in tensions within the state chapter.

Oyo Primary Dispute Settled

The APC governorship primary in Oyo State also generated controversy after former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, challenged the emergence of Senator Alli.

Adelabu had insisted that the primary was not properly conducted and assured his supporters that he would challenge the result through the party’s internal appeal process.

Even after Alli received his certificate of return and unveiled Adedeji as his running mate, Adelabu and some other aspirants continued to dispute the outcome.

Party sources who spoke with The Nation, however, said those disagreements had now been settled, paving the way for the submission of Alli and Adedeji’s details to INEC.

One State Outstanding

A member of the APC vetting committee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party had made substantial progress in completing the nomination process.

“We have made giant strides in our efforts to upload the details of all our governorship candidates and their deputies.

“But for one state, we would have completed and closed the process for governorship candidates,” the source said.

The official explained that the outstanding matter involved the choice of a running mate in one North-East state.

“The deputy governorship candidate caused the delay.

“The issue will be resolved at a crucial stakeholders’ meeting scheduled for Monday (today) here in Abuja,” the official added.

APC Uploads 60% Assembly Candidates

The party has also uploaded about 60 per cent of its candidates for the state Houses of Assembly elections.

House of Assembly elections will hold across all 36 states during the 2027 general elections.

Political parties have until August 8 to complete the submission of their governorship and state assembly candidates to INEC.

Among the governorship candidates already processed by the APC are 12 politicians contesting for the position for the first time.

They include Obafemi Hamzat in Lagos, Solomon Adeola in Ogun, Kingsley Chinda in Rivers, Eric Opah in Abia, Mohammed Abubakar in Bauchi, Mustapha Gubio in Borno and Jamilu Gwamna in Gombe.

Others include Aliyu Wadada in Nasarawa and Baba Malam Wali in Yobe.

The candidates whose names have been uploaded include:

Obafemi Hamzat — Lagos

Solomon Adeola — Ogun

Kingsley Chinda — Rivers

Eric Opah — Abia

Mohammed Abubakar — Bauchi

Mustapha Gubio — Borno

Jamilu Gwamna — Gombe

Aliyu Wadada — Nasarawa

Baba Malam Wali — Yobe

Hyacinth Alia — Benue

Bassey Otu — Cross River

Sheriff Oborevwori — Delta

Francis Nwifuru — Ebonyi

Peter Mbah — Enugu

Umar Namadi — Jigawa

Abba Yusuf — Kano

Dikko Radda — Katsina

Umar Bago — Niger

Nasir Idris — Kebbi

Caleb Mutfwang — Plateau

Umo Eno — Akwa Ibom

Dauda Lawal — Zamfara

Ahmed Aliyu — Sokoto