2026 WAFCON: Suspect Arrested, Confesses To Super Falcons Hotel Theft

A suspect has been arrested and confessed to stealing cash from several Super Falcons players at the Marriott Hotel in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The suspect is expected to return all the stolen money, while criminal proceedings will continue.

Naija News reports that the theft happened on the final day of Nigeria’s training camp in Casablanca before the team relocated to Rabat for their Group C fixtures. The Super Falcons had opened camp in Mohammedia on July 15 before moving to the Moroccan capital on Saturday.

Midfielder Esther Okoronkwo revealed that she, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Michelle Alozie and captain Rasheedat Ajibade were among the players who had money stolen from their hotel rooms.

According to Okoronkwo, more than $1,000 was taken. She also criticised the hotel’s handling of the incident, alleging that staff failed to respond appropriately after the players reported the theft.

“We started talking to them and they don’t have answers. They also started being disrespectful,” Okoronkwo said, while urging members of the public not to patronise the hotel.

The case has since taken a significant turn. Nigerian journalist and former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh disclosed on Sunday that the suspect had been identified and admitted responsibility.

“I have been informed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft at the Super Falcons’ Marriott Hotel in Casablanca and has confessed. Full restitution will be made to the players while the law takes its course,” Udoh wrote according to Punch.

The incident has done little to distract the nine-time African champions from their mission in Morocco.

Justine Madugu’s side held two training sessions at the AS FAR training ground on Sunday as preparations intensified for Tuesday’s opening Group C clash against Malawi at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat.

Nigeria will also face Zambia and Egypt in the group as the Super Falcons bid to win a record-extending 11th WAFCON.