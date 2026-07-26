Two Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting DPO In Kwara

The police in Kwara State have arrested two men for allegedly obstructing officers, resisting arrest and assaulting a Divisional Police Officer during a disturbance at a police station.

The suspects were identified as Sesan Tolu and Sebastian Babatunde.

Police sources said the incident occurred at about 7:14 p.m. on July 23 after Tolu allegedly caused a disturbance and harassed officers at the station’s charge room.

Officers reportedly moved to arrest him over the alleged conduct when Babatunde intervened and allegedly prevented the policemen from carrying out their duty.

Babatunde had earlier been taken to the station in connection with an allegation of malicious damage to economic crops belonging to one Ismail at Ijaperin Village.

Police said efforts by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Adejuwon Morakinyo, and detectives to restore order failed as the situation escalated.

According to the sources, Babatunde allegedly attacked Morakinyo without provocation, striking him in the face.

The suspect was also accused of damaging the DPO’s prescription glasses, which were valued at ₦90,000.

The two men were eventually subdued by officers and taken into custody.

Police said the suspects were being investigated for alleged conspiracy, resisting arrest, obstruction of police duty, serious assault on a senior police officer and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.