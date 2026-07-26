Tinubu Has Two Phases Of Life, The One I Knew Before Presidency Was Different – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has shared his personal experience about President Bola Tinubu.

He said the president was a caring person who would go out of his way to assist friends facing difficulties before he became Nigeria’s leader.

Naija News reports that Lawal made the remarks during an interview with Symfoni TV, where he discussed his relationship with Tinubu and gave his view on the president’s journey from being a former Lagos governor to becoming Nigeria’s president.

The former SGF said he sees Tinubu’s life in two different stages. According to him, the first stage was before Tinubu entered the race for the presidency, when he described him as a supportive and compassionate person who was willing to listen to advice.

Lawal said Tinubu cared deeply about the challenges of people close to him and would make efforts to find solutions whenever they needed help.

He also compared Tinubu’s character at that time to that of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing both as people with similar qualities of kindness.

He, however, said he noticed changes after Tinubu moved closer to Abuja in preparation for the 2023 presidential election.

Lawal claimed that Tinubu found himself surrounded by new people from different backgrounds who influenced his decisions and approach.

According to him, some individuals who became close to Tinubu during his presidential ambition introduced him to new relationships and ideas that were different from the environment he was used to in Lagos.

Lawal added that Tinubu became deeply focused on achieving his ambition of becoming president, with many people around him assuring him that they would help him attain the position.

He said he was among those who had close access to Tinubu during that period and believed the person he knew before the presidency was different from the leader he sees today.

In his words, “I’ve said it before that Bola Tinubu has two, as I can categorize to my knowledge, two phases of his life. Before he became president, he was an excellent human being. I mean, Bola Tinubu does not tolerate your suffering as a friend.”

“If you are in problems, he’ll go to whatever length it’s possible to solve your problems. He’s listening, he takes advice, and he’s kind. In that regard, I used to say that he has the same quality of character with Buhari.”