Tinubu Appoints New Special Adviser On National Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that the appointment takes immediate effect, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Olanrewaju-Smart succeeds Ibrahim Olanrewaju, who resigned from the position to contest an elective office in his home state.

“This appointment is with immediate effect,” Onanuga said in the statement titled, “President Tinubu Appoints Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters – House of Representatives.”

The Presidency said the 40-year-old appointee brings extensive experience in legislative affairs and public policy to the position.

According to the statement, Olanrewaju-Smart holds a doctorate in Educational Management from Lead City University and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.

He was an Edward Mason Fellow in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and also holds a professional diploma in Public Relations from the London School of Public Relations.

The Presidency added that he was a LEAPS Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Policy Fellow at Quantum Alliance AI in the United States, where his work focused on artificial intelligence and civic technology.

Olanrewaju-Smart has held several positions within the National Assembly over the years.

The statement read, “His National Assembly career spans Research and Media Assistant to the Minority/Majority Leader, House of Representatives (7th–8th Assemblies), to Special Adviser, Deputy Chief of Staff, and ultimately the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th and 10th Assemblies.”

The Presidency said his career trajectory provided him with experience in legislative research, administration and relations between lawmakers and the executive.

Olanrewaju-Smart joined the Presidency in October 2023 as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Intergovernmental Affairs.

He remained in the position until his latest appointment.

“Olanrewaju-Smart later joined the Presidency in October 2023 as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Intergovernmental Affairs, a position he held until this new appointment,” the statement said.

The Presidency added that his public policy research portfolio included contributions to several pieces of legislation.

“His public policy research portfolio includes work on several landmark legislations, such as the Interest-Free Student Loan Act, among others,” it added.

The Presidency said Tinubu was confident that Olanrewaju-Smart’s experience and knowledge would help deepen relations between the executive and the House of Representatives.