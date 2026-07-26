PFIPC Probe: Opposition Leaders, Groups Divided Over Calls For Gbajabiamila’s Resignation

Political leaders and civil society organisations have expressed conflicting views over calls for the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, to step aside amid an investigation into the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

While some stakeholders argued that Gbajabiamila should temporarily vacate office to guarantee the independence of the probe, others maintained that investigators should be allowed to establish the facts before any administrative action is taken.

Naija News reports that the controversy centres on the PFIPC, which the Presidency has described as a non-existent Federal Government agency.

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the matter is probing how the purported council was registered, interacted with government institutions and allegedly secured an allocation in the 2026 Appropriation Act despite questions over its legal status.

Gbajabiamila became linked to the controversy after Adeyemi Adeniyi, who described himself as Director-General of the PFIPC, was reported to have alleged that ₦400 million was paid through a proxy to facilitate his appointment.

The Presidency has rejected the allegation, describing Adeniyi as a fraudster and insisting that the Federal Government never created the council.

Gbajabiamila has also consistently denied wrongdoing.

Senior Officials Appear Before House Panel

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack; the Director of Banking Services at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abdullahi Hamisu; and the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Tanimu Yakubu, appeared before the House committee last week.

The officials were asked to explain how the purported agency allegedly gained recognition within government circles and obtained a budgetary allocation despite the Presidency’s position that it had no legal existence.

The development has intensified calls for a wider investigation into the roles played by officials and institutions connected with the matter.

CUPP Demands Temporary Removal

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) called on Tinubu to temporarily relieve Gbajabiamila of his position, arguing that such a step would strengthen public confidence in the investigation.

The coalition’s Acting National Chairman, Peter Ameh, told Sunday Punch that many Nigerians remained unconvinced that the probe could be fully independent while the Chief of Staff remained in office.

“Members of the Nigerian public remain dissatisfied and unconvinced that a fair and transparent probe can take place under the current circumstances.

“CUPP’s position, and that of many public commentators, remains that the only way to unravel the truth about what happened is for President Tinubu to relieve his Chief of Staff of his position.

“It is necessary to pave the way for a thorough, unbiased, and independent investigation into the allegations. It is the right thing to do under the circumstances in order to give legitimacy and credibility to the outcome of the investigation.

“The president should have relieved his Chief of Staff from his position, even if only for a temporary period, to demonstrate commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. Anything short of this will only deepen public mistrust and further erode confidence in government. Nigerians deserve answers, and they deserve a process that is free from interference and suspicion,” Ameh said.

Atiku Aide Seeks Independent Panel

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, also called for an independent investigation.

Shaibu said the controversy should not be reduced to whether Tinubu should remove Gbajabiamila, insisting that the more important issue was establishing what happened and identifying those responsible.

“The contradictory accounts from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Central Bank of Nigeria over the establishment and operation of the PFIPC have raised serious questions that cannot be resolved through official denials or public relations.

“If President Tinubu is truly committed to accountability, every public official connected with the matter, regardless of office or status, should be made available for investigation. Where necessary, such officials should step aside to ensure that the process is not compromised and that the investigation is seen to be impartial,” he said.

Shaibu argued that temporarily stepping aside should not automatically be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing.

“This is not about protecting or sacrificing any individual. It is about preserving the integrity of public institutions and restoring public confidence in government. Nigerians must know who authorised what, who benefited, and whether public funds or institutions were misused.

“Anything short of a thorough, independent investigation will only deepen public suspicion and reinforce the perception that there are powerful individuals who are above accountability,” he added.

Bode George Expresses Doubt Over Probe

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, however, expressed scepticism about the likely outcome of the investigation.

George linked his concerns to what he described as declining confidence in the country’s institutions, particularly the judiciary.

“In the past, only 10 per cent of our judicial officers could be said to be bad. Today, you can only say that a paltry 10 per cent of members of the judiciary is good. As a result, what are we expecting from the probe? What has the ‘boy’ Adeyemi whom they have arrested told them?

“Apart from the security of lives and property, today the most important issue Nigerians should concern themselves about is the 2027 election. They should strive to take back their country,” he said.

Analyst Faults House Panel

Political analyst, Jackson Ojo, also criticised the House committee, questioning why Gbajabiamila had not been invited to appear before it.

Ojo said the Chief of Staff should have been among the first persons summoned because of the allegations linking his office to the controversy.

“The House investigating panel started wrongly. Apart from Adeyemi, the most important person to have on ground from Day One is Gbajabiamila. Why did they fail to invite him for questioning, if only to clear his name?

“For not inviting him, they have already given the impression that they are not interested in finding out what truly happened,” he said.

Okei-Odumakin Backs Gbajabiamila

Human rights activist and founder of Women Arise, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, took a different position, saying available information did not establish wrongdoing against the Chief of Staff.

She said reports indicated that Gbajabiamila had alerted relevant authorities to the alleged fraud in 2025 and had described the PFIPC as non-existent.

“A report says that the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu initiated whistle-blowing on the matter in 2025, declaring the PFIPC non-existent. He wrote the relevant authorities to investigate the scam, which led to the arrest of Prince Adeyemi Adeniyi in October 2025.

“The same DG of the phantom agency publicly noted that he never met Gbajabiamila nor did he pay any money to his account for procurement of appointment.

“Given such stance, one would have assumed that the investigation set up by the Federal Government is done to unravel the culprits and suspects with incriminating evidence on the matter,” she stated.

CISLAC Cautions Against Premature Judgment

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre also urged caution, saying the emphasis should remain on establishing the facts rather than immediately removing any official.

CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, said the central concern should be transparency, accountability and restoration of confidence in public institutions.

“The central issue is the urgent need to establish the truth, ensure accountability, and restore public confidence in the integrity of government institutions,” he said.

Rafsanjani argued that the reported ability of the purported agency to interact with government institutions, operate banking arrangements and secure official recognition raised broader questions about weaknesses in government oversight.

He cautioned against determining culpability on the basis of allegations alone.

“At this stage, it would be premature to conclude that any particular official should be removed solely on the basis of public allegations or speculation.

“In a constitutional democracy, accountability must be guided by evidence, due process, and the rule of law, not public pressure or political expediency,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that temporary administrative measures could be considered where an official’s continued presence might affect the credibility of an investigation.

“CISLAC believes that where the continued presence of any public official—regardless of rank—could reasonably undermine the credibility, independence, or public confidence in an investigation, appropriate administrative measures may be considered in accordance with the law. Such measures should not be interpreted as a declaration of guilt but as a commitment to protecting the integrity of the investigative process,” Rafsanjani said.

He urged Tinubu to authorise “an independent investigation involving all relevant law enforcement and oversight institutions, with the findings made public.”