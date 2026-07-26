PDP Uploads Over 70% Of 2027 Gov, Assembly Candidates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has uploaded more than 70 per cent of its governorship and state Houses of Assembly candidates for the 2027 general elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) portal.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, disclosed this on Saturday, saying the exercise was progressing smoothly after minor technical challenges encountered on the electoral commission’s portal were resolved.

Mohammed said the PDP had already uploaded more than 18 governorship candidates out of the 28 expected, adding that the figure could have risen further as officials continued the exercise across the country.

He also dismissed suggestions that internal challenges could affect the submission process, insisting that the party had deployed adequate personnel to ensure that all required candidates were uploaded within the stipulated period.

“For the uploading of our candidates, we have gone past 70 per cent because, as of my last communication with the National Organising Secretary, we had uploaded over 18 governorship candidates out of 28. So, I can be sure that we have done 70 per cent, if not more, because the party leadership has deployed sufficient manpower, and they are working around the country to upload,” Mohammed said.

He added that the difficulties encountered during the exercise were limited to the INEC portal and were quickly addressed.

“There were just some minor technical issues with the portal, but they were promptly rectified by INEC, and the uploading process continued. But we didn’t have any problem as regards our internal processes. Everything is going on as smoothly as it should,” he stated.

Mohammed further said the party leadership remained focused on preparations for the 2027 elections and would not allow internal disagreements or external pressures to derail its plans.

Turaki Faction Banks On Judiciary

Meanwhile, the Tanimu Turaki (SAN)-led faction of the PDP has expressed optimism that ongoing legal battles over the leadership and candidate submission process would eventually be resolved in its favour.

The faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said the group remained confident in the ability of the judiciary to address what it considered irregularities surrounding the process being undertaken by the Abdulrahman Mohammed- and Samuel Anyanwu-led PDP.

According to him, although judicial proceedings may take time, the faction believes the courts have the capacity to reverse actions found to have been wrongly taken.

“Truth is usually ephemeral. Justice may take time, but it will certainly come, and when it comes, there is something called restorative justice, which will restore what was lost. We have absolute confidence in our judicial system,” Ememobong said.

He added, “Our judicial system still has the capacity to right wrongs, which is why there is a principle of law that says where there is a wrong, there is a remedy.

“So, we have confidence in the judicial system and believe that all that has been done will be resolved and overturned in our favour. We remain hopeful that justice will ultimately prevail and restore fairness, dignity and confidence in the process.”

INEC Sets August 8 Deadline

Under INEC’s timetable for the 2027 general elections, political parties were required to submit the nomination lists of their presidential and National Assembly candidates between June 27 and July 11, 2026.

The submissions also included Forms EC9 and EC9A to EC9E in accordance with Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

For governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the commission fixed the candidate nomination period to begin at 9:00 a.m. on July 18 and end at 6:00 p.m. on August 8, 2026.