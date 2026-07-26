Voter Registration: Opposition Parties Make Fresh Demand As INEC Rules Out Extension

The opposition parties have demanded that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise be extended to allow more eligible Nigerians to register, even as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that it ends today (Sunday).

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of the Interim National Working Committee of the Taminu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ini Ememobong, in an interview with Punch, said despite grassroots mobilisation, many Nigerians are discouraged due to lack of confidence in INEC’s ability to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Ememobong stated that the electoral umpire should prioritise inclusivity by extending the registration exercise.

He said, “Nigerians are discouraged, and this is putting them off registering. Unless INEC clearly demonstrates that it is impartial and capable of conducting credible elections, it will continue to have a negative impact on participation.”

Also, the National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, said voter registration should not be tied to specific timelines, stressing that Nigerians should have unrestricted access to the registration process whenever they decide to participate in the electoral process.

He stated, “We have also mobilised people across the country to INEC to register, but you know it is not easy for people to abandon their daily work to go and queue for hours at INEC offices for registration. What we have done is mobilise our people at the grassroots level.”

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, faulted the planned closure, arguing that the exercise was designed to be continuous and should remain open to accommodate eligible Nigerians, including those who would attain voting age before the elections.

According to him, registration up to December cannot obstruct INEC activities.

He said, “The name of the exercise is Continuous Voter Registration, and we should start with the name and allow people who have an interest in participating in the election to register.

“I don’t see how people registering even up to December can obstruct what INEC is doing, so long as those people are not going to contest elections.

“It is only in Nigeria that electoral umpires put barriers in place to keep people from participating. In most other countries, once you have a national identity, it is enough for you to vote, but here they are making it a big deal.

“I don’t know where the idea of stopping people from participating in the CVR comes from or how it will help INEC. Millions of Nigerians will turn 18 by December. Are they saying those people should not register?”