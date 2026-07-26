One Killed, Three Abducted As Gunmen Raid Niger Community

Gunmen have killed a 25-year-old man and abducted three residents during an attack on Tashar Hajiya community in Niger State.

The attack reportedly occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on July 24 when the armed men invaded the community and opened fire on residents.

Sources told Zagagola Makama that the victim, identified as Mustafa Murtala, was shot dead during the assault.

The attackers also reportedly kidnapped Alhaji Baza Baza, his wife and one of their daughters before fleeing the community.

The identity of the abducted daughter had yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Following a distress call, the Area Commander reportedly led a team of police operatives to the scene.

Murtala’s body was evacuated to the General Hospital, Kutigi, where it was deposited for autopsy.

Police sources said security operatives had launched efforts to track down the attackers and rescue the abducted victims.

The police are also said to be intensifying patrols and intelligence gathering around the area as investigations into the attack continue.