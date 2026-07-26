‘Obasanjo Told Us That Atiku Cannot Be Trusted’ – APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has claimed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo told Nigerians that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, cannot be trusted.

Naija News reports that the remark comes amid a fresh war of words between Obasanjo and Atiku, with the former president accusing his erstwhile vice president of spearheading efforts to impeach him while he was in office.

Responding, Atiku said Obasanjo’s decision to accuse him of bribing the late Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba to impeach him was not only reckless but fundamentally unfair to a man who is no longer alive to defend his name.

However, Igbokwe, in a post on his official Facebook page on Saturday, slammed Atiku over his 2027 presidential ambition, saying that he cannot be trusted with Nigeria’s treasury.

He wrote: “Let me drop this here so that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will hear it. We cannot trust him with the treasury of Nigeria.

“His principal, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has told us in no uncertain terms that he cannot be trusted.”

Meanwhile, a former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, has said President Bola Tinubu and Atiku both carry long-standing corruption allegations, arguing that neither side is likely to gain much political advantage by reviving the controversies ahead of the 2027 general election.

Akande spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday while reacting to renewed political exchanges involving past allegations against the two leading political figures.

He said years of scrutiny surrounding both men had made it difficult for either camp to convincingly claim the moral high ground on corruption.

“When you put Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku up against each other on the questions around corruption, I don’t think it’s going to be helpful to either of them because both of them have sufficient baggages,” Akande said.

The former presidential spokesman was reacting to efforts by supporters of Atiku to recirculate documents relating to Tinubu’s past legal controversies in the United States, including a decades-old forfeiture case connected to allegations involving narcotics proceeds.

Akande argued that the issue had already attracted extensive public debate and legal scrutiny, making it unlikely to substantially change voters’ perception unless new information emerged.