My Whole Plan Went Away – Seyi Awolowo Reveals How Ebuka Exposed His Identity On Live TV

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed that he tried to keep his famous family background private when he auditioned for the 2019 reality television show because he wanted to be judged based on his personality and ability rather than his surname.

Naija News reports that he made this known during an appearance on The Nigeria Meter Podcast, where he spoke about his experience before entering the BBNaija house.

Seyi, who is the grandson of late Nigerian nationalist and statesman Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said his original plan was to participate in the competition without other contestants knowing who he was related to.

According to him, that plan came to an end during the live introduction on stage when the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced his full name before he entered the house.

He said he had hoped to be introduced simply as Seyi, but the moment his surname was mentioned, every contestant became aware of his family identity.

Seyi explained that he wanted people in the house to see him as an ordinary contestant and not make assumptions because of his family name.

He said he believed carrying the Awolowo surname could create expectations that he did not want during the competition.

He said: “I didn’t want anybody to know I was an Awolowo in the house. I didn’t want the housemates in particular to know that’s who I was, but when I got to the stage and Ebuka called ‘Seyi Awolowo,’ that’s when everyone knew.

“My own plan was just to be there as Seyi, but immediately he mentioned it, my whole plan went away.

“I did the audition proper, I stood in line. I didn’t get my golden ticket until about 3 a.m. on the third of February that year.

“Me and my guy went for the audition. One of my stepbrothers also came for the audition but he got there late.”